Paybis Usage Data Highlights Expanding Crypto Adoption Across Multiple Industries And Global Markets

In Brief Paybis data reveals widespread cryptocurrency adoption across multiple industries and regions, driven by growing demand for integrated payment solutions, increased stablecoin use, and expanding market access.

Global cryptocurrency platform Paybis shared updated usage data from its Business Wallets and automated OTC Desk, indicating that cryptocurrency adoption has expanded beyond early adopter groups. The statistics show that organizations of varying sizes across ten different industries are actively using blockchain technology to transfer value, pay suppliers, complete customer transactions, and diversify their treasury holdings, signaling a shift in the 2020s.

The retail sector offers a clear indication of this trend, with 85% of major merchants generating over $1 billion in online sales now accepting at least one form of digital currency at checkout, a figure supported by Deloitte’s latest merchant adoption survey.

Beyond retail, Paybis serves clients from diverse industries including financial technology, online gaming, media and entertainment, technology vendors, virtual asset companies, professional services, digital goods platforms, traditional banks and brokerages, and educational institutions beginning to accept Bitcoin for tuition payments.

Each sector has identified specific advantages for using cryptocurrencies. Retailers benefit from instant settlements and access to crypto-native customers; fintech companies utilize stablecoins to enable cross-border payments without traditional banking delays; online gaming values the privacy and continuous liquidity offered by digital tokens; streaming services explore micro-tipping and non-fungible token (NFT)-based fan engagement; tech and virtual asset firms manage surplus funds through diversified cryptocurrency treasuries; consultancies accept Bitcoin for fees; software providers distribute licenses via Ethereum; banks are piloting blockchain-based settlement systems; and educational institutions in locations ranging from Pennsylvania to Scotland have incorporated Bitcoin as a payment option alongside conventional methods.

Paybis Highlights Growing Global Adoption Of Unified Crypto Payment Solutions Amid Rising Stablecoin Use And Market Expansion

Paybis reports that over the past year, onboarding volume has been driven primarily by retail and e-commerce merchants, fintech and banking firms, gaming and casino brands, as well as quickly growing media companies. Additionally, there is increasing momentum among technology providers, virtual-asset desks, and forex brokerages. These businesses have indicated that their main challenge is not simply integrating a payment option but managing a fragmented B2B ecosystem, which often requires separate providers for wallets, OTC liquidity, and compliance. To address this, Paybis offers a unified platform combining multi-signature wallets, on-demand liquidity, and automated know-your-business verification, reducing weeks of integration and reconciliation efforts.

This trend is global in scope, with Europe leading adoption by hosting over 45% of all corporate cryptocurrency wallets. The United States follows with about 25%, while other parts of North America contribute nearly 8%. Both Asia and Latin America account for approximately 6% each. These numbers illustrate that cryptocurrency is transitioning from a niche experiment to an essential financial infrastructure utilized by companies worldwide.

Since the onboarding, verification, and support processes are managed internally, most clients become fully operational within 24 hours, benefiting from instant deposits and withdrawals as well as around-the-clock access to account managers. All operations are conducted under an EU virtual asset service provider registration and a US FinCEN money services business license.

“Every conversation ends with the same request,” said Innokenty Isers, Founder and CEO of Paybis, in a written statement. “Finance teams want crypto to feel as boringly reliable as a wire transfer. We built the Business Wallet and OTC Desk so they can onboard globally, trade transparently, and reconcile effortlessly, without juggling five vendors or waiting days for funds to clear,” he added.

The environment for adopting an integrated technology stack is increasingly supportive. Pilot programs for stablecoin settlements conducted by Visa on Solana and USDC demonstrate that card networks are capable of processing transactions continuously. Additionally, research from CoinGate indicates that nearly 36% of merchant cryptocurrency payments in 2024 were made using stablecoins. In the sector of cryptocurrency casinos, tokens now represent about 30% of all wagers, marking an increase from 20% in 2022.

