Business News Report Technology
August 22, 2024

Grayscale Launches Grayscale Avalanche Trust Fund For AVAX Token

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 22, 2024 at 11:08 am Updated: August 22, 2024 at 11:08 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 22, 2024 at 11:08 am

In Brief

Grayscale introduced a new single-asset investment fund Grayscale Avalanche Trust, now accessible to eligible accredited investors.

Grayscale Launches Grayscale Avalanche Trust Fund For AVAX Token

Cryptocurrency asset management firm Grayscale introduced a new single-asset investment fund named Grayscale Avalanche Trust. This fund, offered through private placement, is now accessible to eligible accredited investors.

The Grayscale Avalanche Trust allows investors to gain exposure to AVAX through a security, eliminating the need to directly buy, store, and safeguard AVAX. Shares in the trust, which are priced based on the AVAX market value, aim to track the market price of AVAX.

AVAX is a cryptocurrency utilized within the operations of the peer-to-peer Avalanche Network, a decentralized system of computers operating under cryptographic protocols. This network facilitates the exchange of value tokens, known as AVAX, which are documented on a public ledger–blockchain.

At present, the Grayscale Avalanche Trust operates with no performance fee, while the management fee is set at 2.50%. The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share is $11.75, with a one-day NAV change of 4.07%. The total assets under management (AUM) amount to $260,832.18, and the AVAX per share is 0.49996585.

Grayscale Expands Crypto Investment Portfolio With New Trusts For Bittensor And Sui Network

The company provides investors with access to the digital economy through a range of innovative investment products. At present, it offers more than twenty cryptocurrency investment products. The firm manages several investment trusts that offer exposure to various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Litecoin, Zcash, Chainlink, and Decentraland. Investors buy shares in these trusts, which then invest in the corresponding cryptocurrencies.

Recently, Grayscale has introduced new investment products, including the Grayscale Bittensor Trust and the Grayscale Sui Trust, which focus exclusively on Bittensor (TAO) and Sui Network (SUI), respectively. Additionally, in May, the company expanded its offerings by launching trusts for Near Protocol and Stacks.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

