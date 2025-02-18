Grayscale Debuts Grayscale Pyth Trust: A New Crypto Investment Fund With 2.5% Management Fee

Cryptocurrency asset management firm Grayscale announced that it has launched the Grayscale Pyth Trust, a single-asset cryptocurrency investment fund now available for daily subscription by accredited individual and institutional investors.

The Grayscale Pyth Trust provides exposure to PYTH, the governance token that powers the Pyth network. The network is integral to the Solana ecosystem by delivering accurate, real-time data feeds, and its importance is emphasized by the fact that 95% of decentralized applications (dApps) on Solana rely on Pyth network’s price data, highlighting its market position and role in the network’s growth.

Similar to Grayscale’s other single-asset investment trusts, the Grayscale Pyth Trust is fully invested in the PYTH token. This trust offers a way for investors to gain exposure to the token underpinning the Pyth platform in a secure investment vehicle, without needing to directly manage the challenges associated with purchasing, storing, and safeguarding PYTH.

The shares of the trust are designed to track the market price of PYTH minus any associated fees and expenses. As of the latest data, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share stands at $10.95, with a 1-day change of +6.93%. The NAV per share is calculated daily based on the applicable reference index or rate, and the trust currently manages $10,948,200 in assets. The management fee is set at 2.50%.

Grayscale Expands Digital Asset Offerings, Adding To Suite Of Investment Products

Grayscale offers investors a variety of regulated, innovative investment products designed to provide access to the digital economy. The company is well-known for its products, such as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and Ethereum Trust (ETHE), which transitioned to an exchange-traded fund (ETF) structure last year. In addition to these, Grayscale offers other products like the Avalanche Trust, Bittensor Trust, and the Decentralized AI Fund, among others.

Recently, Grayscale expanded its offerings with the launch of the Dogecoin Trust, allowing both individual and institutional accredited investors to gain exposure to the DOGE memecoin through a share-based format.

