Grayscale Announces Decentralized AI Fund Now Open To Eligible Investors

In Brief Grayscale announced that the Decentralized AI Fund is available for eligible investors, offering investments in NEAR, RNDR, FIL, LPT, TAO.

Cryptocurrency asset management firm Grayscale announced that its Decentralized AI Fund is now available for eligible accredited investors. This fund offers an opportunity to invest at the intersection of AI and cryptocurrency, with holdings that include NEAR, RNDR, FIL, LPT, and TAO.

The Grayscale Decentralized AI Fund is among the first investment securities focused exclusively on native tokens from decentralized AI protocols. Decentralized AI represents the integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The fund allows investors to access these assets through a security structure, alleviating the complexities associated with directly purchasing, storing, and safeguarding digital currencies.

The shares are intended to reflect the values of the Fund Components, which are determined based on their respective Digital Asset reference rates and weightings after accounting for fees and expenses.

Currently, the fund charges a management fee of 2.50% and has a performance fee of 0.00%. The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share is established at $9.50, with a one-day percentage change in NAV per share set at 1.50%. The total number of shares outstanding is 153,900, and the assets under management are reported at $1,462,249.50.

The fund’s strategy focuses on three main categories of decentralized AI assets. These include protocols that develop decentralized AI services, such as chatbots and image-generation tools, as well as solutions that address challenges posed by centralized AI, like verifying authenticity against bots, deep fakes, and misinformation. Additionally, the fund features protocols that establish AI infrastructure, which includes decentralized marketplaces for data storage, GPU computation, 3D rendering, and streaming services.

Grayscale Expands Investment Offerings With New Avalanche Trust And Additional Crypto Products

Grayscale offers a variety of investment products that give investors access to the digital economy. Recently, the company launched a new single-asset investment fund, the Grayscale Avalanche Trust, which allows investors to gain exposure to Avalanche’s AVAX through security, thus removing the need for direct acquisition, storage, and protection of AVAX. Furthermore, it has added Bittensor (TAO) and Sui Network (SUI) to its product lineup, introducing the Grayscale Bittensor Trust and Grayscale Sui Trust.

The firm manages multiple investment trusts that provide exposure to various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Litecoin, Zcash, Chainlink, and Decentraland. Investors can purchase shares in these trusts and then invest directly in the respective cryptocurrencies.

