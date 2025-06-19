Google Unveils ‘Search Live’ Voice Feature In AI Mode, Enabling Real-Time Conversational Search With Gemini Integration

In Brief Google has introduced “Search Live” in AI Mode, enabling continuous voice-based interactions powered by Gemini for real-time spoken answers and web exploration.

Technology company Google announced that it has introduced “Search Live” with voice input in its app for Android and iOS, currently available in the US for users participating in the AI Mode experiment through Labs. This feature allows users to engage in a continuous voice-based interaction with Search, accompanied by AI-generated spoken responses and links to relevant web content.

Users can access this function by tapping the new “Live” icon within the Google application, enabling verbal queries such as asking for packing advice. The system delivers answers audibly and allows for immediate follow-up questions. Supplementary web links appear on screen for further exploration.

The Search Live tool runs in the background, allowing users to switch between applications without interrupting the conversation. A “transcript” button provides a written version of the response, and users can resume prior interactions through their AI Mode history.

The voice capabilities in Search Live are powered by a customized version of Google’s Gemini model, designed for conversational accuracy and integrated with Search’s information systems. The system uses a query fan-out approach to return a broader range of helpful results, offering more diverse perspectives.

Search Live can be accessed via a new icon beneath the search bar once users opt into the AI Mode experiment. Future updates are expected to expand functionality, including camera integration for real-time visual input during voice interactions.

Google AI Mode is a pilot feature launched in the US that enables users to engage with Google Search through a conversational interface supported by AI. It offers comprehensive, multimodal responses—including text, voice, and image—generated by the Gemini 2.5 model, and supports follow-up interactions for more detailed exploration.

The feature introduces a chat-based format directly within the Google Search application, allowing users to pose intricate, multi-part queries using various input types such as voice, text, or images. The responses are designed to be coherent and context-aware, while still providing access to linked sources and transcripts for reference.

Google has been making more strides in AI lately, investing in AI infrastructure like Ironwood chips and TPUs, enhancing developer tools and AI agents, as well as expanding its Gemini model lineup.

Recently, Google’s AI division Google DeepMind has launched its Gemini 2.5 Pro and Gemini 2.5 Flash models for general availability. In addition, a preview of Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite has been released, which is presented as the most efficient and affordable option among the 2.5 model lineup.

