News Report Technology
April 09, 2025

Google Integrates Deep Research With Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental, Enhancing Research Experience

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 09, 2025 at 9:22 am Updated: April 09, 2025 at 10:20 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: April 09, 2025 at 9:22 am

In Brief

Google has introduced its upgraded Deep Research feature, powered by the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, which enhances the ability to find and synthesize information, deliver more insightful reports, and provide better analytical reasoning.

Deep Research Now Available On Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental, Elevating Report Quality

Technology company Google announced that it has introduced its upgraded Deep Research feature, now powered by the Gemini 2.5 Pro model. This new version enhances the research experience by improving the AI’s ability to find and synthesize information, provide more insightful reports, and offer better analytical reasoning. Gemini Advanced subscribers now have access to the Deep Research tool, which leverages the Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental model for more effective research.

Deep Research functions as a personal AI research assistant, and the addition of the Gemini 2.5 Pro model has enhanced its performance. In recent testing, users preferred the research reports generated by Gemini Deep Research powered by the 2.5 Pro model over those produced by other leading deep research providers, with a preference ratio of more than 2-to-1. Users testing the latest model have reported improvements in analytical reasoning, information synthesis, and the generation of more insightful research reports. 

Available to users across web, Android, and iOS platforms, the tool allows for the creation of detailed and easily digestible research reports on a wide range of topics, helping users save hours of research time. Additionally, the Audio Overviews feature allows users to convert these reports into podcast-style audio, making it easier to consume content on the go. Interested users can learn more by visiting the website and accessing Gemini 2.5 Pro from the drop-down menu and selecting “Deep Research” from the prompt bar.

What Is Deep Research And How To Use It? 

Deep Research is an AI-powered tool integrated into Google‘s Gemini platform, designed to assist users in conducting comprehensive research by analyzing multiple sources and generating detailed reports.

It is designed to simplify complex research tasks by breaking them down, searching the web for relevant information, and synthesizing the findings into results. The tool can be applied across various research needs. For competitive analysis, it helps to understand the competitive landscape of a new product, including evaluating offerings, pricing, marketing strategies, and customer feedback. In due diligence, Gemini Deep Research can assist in investigating a potential sales lead by analyzing a company’s products, funding history, team, and competitive environment. When diving into topic understanding, it compares and contrasts key concepts, identifies relationships between ideas, and explains underlying principles. Lastly, for product comparisons, it evaluates different models of an appliance based on features, performance, pricing, and customer reviews.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

