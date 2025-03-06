Google Debuts AI Mode, Transforming Traditional Search Into Conversational Experience

In Brief Google has introduced AI Mode, enabling users to ask open-ended questions and receive AI-powered responses, with the option to ask follow-up questions or explore relevant web links.

Technology company Google announced the rollout of new updates to its Search, including the introduction of AI Mode, an experimental addition to the search experience. Initially available to Google One AI Premium subscribers, this feature is being offered as an opt-in experiment through Labs.

With AI Mode in Google Search, users can now ask open-ended questions and receive AI-powered responses, along with the option to ask follow-up questions or explore helpful web links. This new feature enhances the capabilities of AI Overviews by enabling more advanced reasoning, thought processes, and interaction methods. It is particularly useful for queries that require deeper exploration, comparison, or complex reasoning.

✨ AI Mode expands on AI Overviews with more advanced reasoning, thinking and multimodal capabilities. We're starting to roll it out to Google One AI Premium subscribers as an opt-in experiment in Labs.



AI Mode is powered by a customized version of Gemini 2.0, making it ideal for addressing nuanced questions that would traditionally require multiple searches. Users can now explore new concepts or compare detailed options more efficiently, with AI-generated responses and additional links to relevant information.

In addition to providing access to high-quality web content, AI Mode integrates real-time sources such as the Knowledge Graph, real-world data, and shopping information for billions of products. The feature employs a “query fan-out” technique, which issues multiple related searches simultaneously across different subtopics and data sources. These results are then combined to provide a comprehensive, easy-to-understand answer. This method enables users to access a broader range of information compared to traditional Google searches.

How To Access And Use AI Mode

In AI Mode, users can ask any question, either through text or voice, and receive AI-powered responses. They can also ask follow-up questions on a topic, dive deeper into subjects, and access information from a variety of web sources. Additionally, users can pick up where they left off by reviewing their AI Mode History.

In order to access AI Mode, users need to enter a question into the Google Search bar and select AI Mode below it. On the Google app, users can tap the AI Mode option beneath the Search bar on the home screen.

Once in AI Mode, users can enter their question in the “Ask AI Mode” bar located at the bottom of the screen. To ask follow-up or new questions, they can type directly into this bar. Alternatively, users can tap the microphone icon in the “Ask AI Mode” bar to speak their question. For follow-ups or new inquiries, users just need to tap the microphone again to speak the next question.

