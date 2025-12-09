Google To Release AI-Powered Smart Glasses In 2026 With Samsung And Warby Parker

In Brief Google will launch AI-powered smart glasses in 2026, developed with Samsung, Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster, offering audio and display versions on Android XR to rival Meta’s dominance in the segment.

Technology company Google announced that its AI-powered smart glasses are set to launch in 2026, developed in collaboration with Samsung, Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster, aiming to compete with Meta’s current leadership in the segment.

The company plans to offer audio-only glasses that enable interaction with its Gemini AI assistant, as well as versions featuring in-lens displays that provide information such as navigation directions and language translations.

Google has not specified which styles will be released first, though Warby Parker confirmed in a filing that its initial models in partnership with Google are expected in 2026. The glasses will run on Android XR, Google’s operating system for headsets.

This announcement follows Google’s May update, when co-founder Sergey Brin reflected on past smart glasses efforts, noting that earlier challenges stemmed from less advanced AI and limited supply chain expertise, which contributed to high price points.

AI Wearables Market Heats Up: Meta Leads While Google Prepares Competitive Entry

The AI wearables sector has been gaining momentum, with Meta currently leading the field. Meta’s Ray-Ban Meta glasses, developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, integrate the Meta AI digital assistant and have achieved notable market success.

In September, Meta also launched display glasses that provide features such as messages, photo previews, and live captions through a small in-lens display. Other companies, including Snap and Alibaba, have introduced their own AI glasses products, contributing to a growing and competitive market.

On Monday, Google announced additional software updates for its Galaxy XR headset, including the ability to connect with Windows PCs and a travel mode for use in planes and vehicles.

While Meta has faced challenges with AI development, its partnerships with Ray-Ban and Oakley have allowed it to establish a foothold in the wearables market. Google’s approach, combining premium hardware, a wide application ecosystem, and Gemini-powered technology, is positioned to emerge as a strong competitor.

