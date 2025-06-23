Meta And Oakley Introduce HSTN AI Glasses To Amplify Human Potential

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Meta and Oakley introduced new AI smart glasses featuring a 3K camera, doubled battery life with up to 8 hours use, and PRIZM Lens technology for enhanced visual contrast.

Technology company Meta announced that it has partnered with sports and lifestyle brand Oakley to introduce a new category of Performance AI glasses. These glasses will integrate Oakley’s design with Meta’s advanced technology to provide enhanced insights into physical performance and facilitate sharing achievements both during and outside of athletic activities. The product launch will be supported by a global campaign featuring athletes, including World Cup champion Kylian Mbappé and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Introducing Oakley Meta HSTN Performance AI glasses. Capture highlights, listen to music, and change the game with @Meta AI. Chapter 1 is here and it’s just the beginning. Pre-order starts July 11.



Get notified: https://t.co/ubGrMBlZnw pic.twitter.com/ssZYqamo7o — Oakley (@oakley) June 20, 2025

The Oakley Meta HSTN is designed for both athletes and fans, allowing users to capture activities hands-free with a built-in camera that records from a unique point of view. The glasses feature integrated open-ear speakers, enabling playback of music, podcasts, and other audio without blocking ambient sound. With an IPX4 water resistance rating, the device is suited for use in various conditions, supporting active lifestyles.

These glasses offer extended battery life, providing up to eight hours of typical use and up to 19 hours on standby when fully charged. A quick charge feature allows the battery to reach 50% capacity in 20 minutes, and a portable charging case provides an additional 48 hours of use. The camera records video in Ultra HD (3K) quality, capturing moments with high resolution.

Equipped with Meta’s AI assistant, the Oakley Meta HSTN offers performance-enhancing features, such as providing real-time information like wind conditions for sports activities or enabling hands-free recording by voice command. The AI assistant supports a variety of inquiries to assist users in improving performance or accessing relevant information while engaged in their activities.

HSTN Launches July 11 With Global Campaign Featuring Elite Athletes and Debuts At Major Sporting Events

The limited-edition Oakley Meta HSTN will be available for preorder beginning July 11th, priced at $499, with the full collection launching later this summer starting at $399. The product will initially be sold in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. Plans are underway to expand availability to Mexico, India, and the United Arab Emirates later in the year.

A global campaign showcasing the Oakley Meta HSTN features prominent athletes from Team Oakley and beyond, including Gabriel Medina preparing for surfing, J.R. Smith assessing wind conditions on the golf course, Ishod Wair and Boo Johnson capturing skateboarding moments, and Bicho Carrera performing at high altitude. The next generation of AI glasses will also be presented at major sporting events, starting with Fanatics Fest from June 20th to 22nd, followed by UFC International Fight Week from June 25th to 27th, with additional appearances planned throughout the year.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson