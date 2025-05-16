GOAT Network Launches BitVM2 Testnet, Marking Progress Toward Native Bitcoin Security

In Brief GOAT Network has launched the GOAT BitVM2 testnet, representing a notable advancement in efforts to integrate native Bitcoin-level security without altering the base protocol.

Bitcoin Layer 2 platform GOAT Network announced that it has launched the GOAT BitVM2 testnet, representing a notable advancement in efforts to integrate native Bitcoin-level security without altering the base protocol.

The BitVM2 protocol functions as a permissionless bridge, enabling Bitcoin to validate arbitrary off-chain computations through presigned transactions, one-time signatures, and SNARK proofs. While it improves on the capital efficiency of its predecessor by allowing users to challenge and penalize incorrect operators within three on-chain interactions and a timeframe of roughly two to three weeks, it is still considered impractical for mainstream application.

The GOAT BitVM2 upgrade addresses several limitations of the original BitVM2, including vulnerabilities to double-spending by operators, inefficient fund reimbursement processes, and the absence of incentive structures. An important development is the reduced challenge period, which GOAT BitVM2 lowers from 14 days to under one day—an improvement over existing publicly verifiable BitVM and BitVM2 models. By integrating with GOAT Network’s decentralized sequencer and zkMIPS (zero-knowledge MIPS), the system establishes itself as the first native Bitcoin zkRollup designed to offer real yield. The architecture merges zkMIPS proof frameworks with a decentralized sequencing mechanism and a distinct economic structure.

GOAT Network Unveils BitVM2 To Address Challenge Process Delays, Operator Double-Spending Risks, And Incentive Gaps For Challengers

GOAT Network BitVM2 introduces mechanisms aimed at addressing several persistent issues found in previous BitVM implementations, such as delays in the challenge process, vulnerabilities to operator double-spending, and the absence of functional incentive systems for challengers. This updated architecture presents a more resilient model for implementing zkRollups on the Bitcoin network.

Once BitVM2 is deployed on the mainnet, it is expected to provide GOAT Network with access to native Bitcoin-level security, a key objective for blockchain projects seeking to establish themselves as true Layer 2 solutions within the Bitcoin ecosystem. In alignment with its broader goal of supporting Bitcoin infrastructure development, GOAT Network has also released its BitVM2 testnet repositories as open source on GitHub.

GOAT Network is the first Bitcoin Layer 2 solution to integrate zkMIPS, BitVM2, and decentralized sequencers to enhance security, offering full EVM compatibility with a minimal trust assumption.

Its decentralized sequencer protocol enables consensus for cross-chain actions without reliance on centralized entities, simplifying the BitVM2 trust model while preserving Bitcoin-level security. By combining this architecture with zkMIPS scalability, the network achieves practical verification of proofs without forking Bitcoin. Additionally, a dual-layer punishment system further strengthens security by discouraging dishonest behavior among sequencer nodes.

