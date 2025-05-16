en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
May 16, 2025

GOAT Network Launches BitVM2 Testnet, Marking Progress Toward Native Bitcoin Security

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: May 16, 2025 at 6:38 am Updated: May 16, 2025 at 6:38 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 16, 2025 at 6:38 am

In Brief

GOAT Network has launched the GOAT BitVM2 testnet, representing a notable advancement in efforts to integrate native Bitcoin-level security without altering the base protocol.

GOAT Network Launches BitVM2 Testnet, Marking Progress Toward Native Bitcoin Security

Bitcoin Layer 2 platform GOAT Network announced that it has launched the GOAT BitVM2 testnet, representing a notable advancement in efforts to integrate native Bitcoin-level security without altering the base protocol. 

The BitVM2 protocol functions as a permissionless bridge, enabling Bitcoin to validate arbitrary off-chain computations through presigned transactions, one-time signatures, and SNARK proofs. While it improves on the capital efficiency of its predecessor by allowing users to challenge and penalize incorrect operators within three on-chain interactions and a timeframe of roughly two to three weeks, it is still considered impractical for mainstream application.

The GOAT BitVM2 upgrade addresses several limitations of the original BitVM2, including vulnerabilities to double-spending by operators, inefficient fund reimbursement processes, and the absence of incentive structures. An important development is the reduced challenge period, which GOAT BitVM2 lowers from 14 days to under one day—an improvement over existing publicly verifiable BitVM and BitVM2 models. By integrating with GOAT Network’s decentralized sequencer and zkMIPS (zero-knowledge MIPS), the system establishes itself as the first native Bitcoin zkRollup designed to offer real yield. The architecture merges zkMIPS proof frameworks with a decentralized sequencing mechanism and a distinct economic structure.

GOAT Network Unveils BitVM2 To Address Challenge Process Delays, Operator Double-Spending Risks, And Incentive Gaps For Challengers

GOAT Network BitVM2 introduces mechanisms aimed at addressing several persistent issues found in previous BitVM implementations, such as delays in the challenge process, vulnerabilities to operator double-spending, and the absence of functional incentive systems for challengers. This updated architecture presents a more resilient model for implementing zkRollups on the Bitcoin network. 

Once BitVM2 is deployed on the mainnet, it is expected to provide GOAT Network with access to native Bitcoin-level security, a key objective for blockchain projects seeking to establish themselves as true Layer 2 solutions within the Bitcoin ecosystem. In alignment with its broader goal of supporting Bitcoin infrastructure development, GOAT Network has also released its BitVM2 testnet repositories as open source on GitHub.

GOAT Network is the first Bitcoin Layer 2 solution to integrate zkMIPS, BitVM2, and decentralized sequencers to enhance security, offering full EVM compatibility with a minimal trust assumption. 

Its decentralized sequencer protocol enables consensus for cross-chain actions without reliance on centralized entities, simplifying the BitVM2 trust model while preserving Bitcoin-level security. By combining this architecture with zkMIPS scalability, the network achieves practical verification of proofs without forking Bitcoin. Additionally, a dual-layer punishment system further strengthens security by discouraging dishonest behavior among sequencer nodes.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Interlace Is Powering the Future of Crypto Payments—and Taking On the Banks

by Victoria d'Este
May 16, 2025

Fluence Is Building the Future of Decentralized Compute — One Market at a Time

by Victoria d'Este
May 16, 2025

What Makes f(x)Protocol the Smart Bet for Stablecoin Holders

by Victoria d'Este
May 16, 2025

Bitget Wallet Announces Integration With Believe, Enabling Access To Early-Stage Token Trading

by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitget Wallet Announces Integration With Believe, Enabling Access To Early-Stage Token Trading

by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025

Solv Protocol Unveils SolvBTC.AVAX With Avalanche And Elixir, Debuting RWA-Backed Bitcoin Yield Backed By BlackRock And Hamilton Lane

by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025

Gate.io And Oracle Red Bull Racing Introduce Co-Branded Digital Collectibles Redefining Fan Engagement

by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025

Nexo Offers In-App Access To Premium Solutions, High-Limit Crypto Credit, And Custom Strategies

by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Interlace Is Powering the Future of Crypto Payments—and Taking On the Banks
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets Technology
Interlace Is Powering the Future of Crypto Payments—and Taking On the Banks
by Victoria d'Este
May 16, 2025
Fluence Is Building the Future of Decentralized Compute — One Market at a Time
Hack Seasons Interview Markets Technology
Fluence Is Building the Future of Decentralized Compute — One Market at a Time
by Victoria d'Este
May 16, 2025
What Makes f(x)Protocol the Smart Bet for Stablecoin Holders
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets Technology
What Makes f(x)Protocol the Smart Bet for Stablecoin Holders
by Victoria d'Este
May 16, 2025
Bitget Wallet Announces Integration With Believe, Enabling Access To Early-Stage Token Trading
News Report Technology
Bitget Wallet Announces Integration With Believe, Enabling Access To Early-Stage Token Trading
by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.