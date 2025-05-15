Bitcoin Prepares For A Massive Surge As Global Shifts Take Shape

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitcoin has surged past $100,000 amid rising institutional adoption, geopolitical shifts, and macroeconomic pressures on the US dollar, signaling growing momentum toward a new phase in global finance.

Bitcoin has skyrocketed past $100,000, surpassing expectations and drawing attention to a perfect storm of factors propelling its ascent.

With a looming $2.5 trillion shift in global finances, Wall Street’s massive embrace of bitcoin ETFs, and growing institutional adoption, the cryptocurrency is primed for a historic breakout.

Adding to the bullish outlook, renewed U.S.-China trade talks and President Trump’s crypto-friendly policies signal that Bitcoin’s potential is only just beginning to unfold.

Bitcoin Breaks $100K as Dollar Avalanche Looms

Bitcoin has surged past $100,000 for the first time since February, surprising markets and drawing attention to U.S. President Donald Trump’s crypto czar, David Sacks, who issued a rare bullish forecast. Meanwhile, a potential $10 trillion shift on Wall Street could shake up the global economy.

Economists Stephen Jen and Joana Freire have warned Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell of a looming “$2.5 trillion avalanche” of liquid dollar holdings that could trigger a steep sell-off. They point to strengthening Asian currencies—like the Taiwan dollar—as early warning signs.

With China’s economy possibly rebounding and the Fed expected to cut rates by 75 basis points in 2025, the risk of a dollar downturn is increasing. According to Jen and Freire, if the dollar weakens and interest rates fall, massive liquid dollar reserves could flood into alternative assets—possibly accelerating bitcoin’s march toward gold’s $20 trillion market cap.

Tariff Talks Ignite Bitcoin Momentum

Bitcoin’s explosive rebound past $100,000 has coincided with renewed U.S.-China trade talks, sparking cautious optimism in the crypto market.

President Trump hinted at a potential rollback of the steep tariffs imposed on China in April, which had previously triggered a sharp sell-off across crypto and equity markets. “80% tariff on China seems right,” Trump posted on Truth Social, leaving the final call to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who’s now in Geneva for early negotiations.

China agreed to the talks at the U.S.’s request, signaling a possible thaw in icy trade relations. The development has buoyed market sentiment, but analysts warn the optimism may be fragile. “If neither side compromises, the bitcoin rally could stall,” cautioned Yuya Hasegawa of Bitbank. David Morrison of Trade Nation echoed that sentiment, noting that while the talks are promising, real progress takes time—and markets have already priced in a fair bit of good news.

Behind the scenes, analysts warn of a deeper threat: foreign holders may offload up to $2.5 trillion in U.S. dollar assets, particularly from major Asian exporters. Standard Chartered’s Geoff Kendrick noted this shift could further fuel bitcoin’s momentum, as investors seek refuge from fiat instability.

Wall Street’s $10 Trillion Bitcoin Breakthrough Could Be Just Weeks Away

Bitcoin’s surge from April movements of $75,000 to above $100,000 is being supercharged by a potential Wall Street tidal wave.

According to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, financial titans managing over $10 trillion—Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and UBS—are on the brink of giving full access to bitcoin ETFs across their massive advisor networks. Until now, these wirehouses have largely restricted access, offering bitcoin ETF exposure only to ultra-high-net-worth clients in select cases. But that’s poised to change.

“In fact, I suspect all four wirehouses will be open for business on bitcoin ETFs by the end of the year,” Hougan wrote, predicting a major shift that could unleash a new era of institutional inflows.

Last year’s bitcoin ETF boom saw U.S. spot ETFs soar past $100 billion in assets under management. After a brief lull in early 2025, net inflows surged again, topping $3 billion last week alone. This rebound has reignited bullish momentum, with many traders now eyeing new all-time highs.

“Bitcoin continues to outperform,” said Trade Nation’s David Morrison. But despite the optimism, some caution remains. “A short-term pullback into the $86,000–$83,000 range wouldn’t be surprising,” warned B2 Ventures founder Arthur Azizov, citing recent liquidity sweeps and technical indicators.

Still, the broader sentiment is clear: if the $10 trillion wirehouse network fully embraces bitcoin ETFs, the crypto market could see inflows and price action on a scale never seen before.

Another Strong Bull Case

Bitcoin’s explosive rise continues as talks of a $2.5 trillion “avalanche” heading for the U.S. dollar spark fresh optimism. The cryptocurrency has far outpaced traditional stocks this year, with Apple quietly positioning itself as a key player in the evolving crypto landscape.

The growing sentiment among Bitcoin’s supporters is that the bull case has never been stronger.

David Marcus, former president of PayPal and Facebook’s former head of crypto efforts, recently posted on X urging followers to “buckle up.” Marcus pointed to the recent shift in regulatory frameworks, allowing Wall Street banks to now offer bitcoin services, and highlighted the growing competition among sovereign states and corporations to accumulate bitcoin.

This surge is also fueled by U.S. president Donald Trump’s increasing embrace of bitcoin, as he positions himself as the “crypto president” and pledges to reverse Biden-era restrictions. Trump’s vision includes creating a national bitcoin reserve, further fueling the race among countries to secure the cryptocurrency.

Rich Rines, a former Coinbase executive, believes the current surge reflects a convergence of institutional trust and macroeconomic liquidity trends.

“Steady institutional inflows” and the launch of spot bitcoin ETFs in 2024 are strengthening the structural foundation of the market, making it easier for traditional players to access and securely hold bitcoin. As this momentum continues, the case for a bitcoin boom only becomes more compelling.

Are These Too Good to be True?

As Bitcoin’s price continues to break records, its future looks brighter than ever. With institutional players, regulatory shifts, and geopolitical forces aligning in its favor, Bitcoin is on the precipice of a new financial era.

The combination of macroeconomic trends, increased adoption, and the launch of bitcoin ETFs is driving the market to unprecedented heights.

For investors, the case for a Bitcoin boom is surely becoming ever more compelling.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson