Global Crypto Collaborations: Ripple, Bitget, and StealthEX Push Web3 Mainstream in June 2025

In Brief June 2025 saw significant crypto partnerships, including Pakistan’s diplomatic push in New York and Ripple’s $5M education boost in Asia-Pacific, while firms like BoomFi, Bitget, and Blockpass advanced in payments, identity, and compliance.

June 2025 kicked off with a flurry of high-impact crypto partnerships, from Pakistan’s diplomatic push in New York to Ripple’s $5M education boost in Asia-Pacific. Meanwhile, firms like BoomFi, Bitget, and Blockpass made strides in payments, identity, and compliance, underscoring crypto’s expanding role across travel, education, regulation, and global finance.

Pakistan Looks to New York as Crypto Diplomacy Goes Global

In the first week of June, Pakistan ramped up its crypto diplomacy with a high-profile meeting between its Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal Bin Saqib, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The meeting, held at Gracie Mansion, marked what Saqib’s office called a “key step” toward direct collaboration between the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) and New York’s Crypto Council—two government-backed bodies aiming to shape the future of Web3.

Saqib, also CEO of the PCC, has been touring the U.S. since May, holding talks with lawmakers and regulators to advance cooperation in digital assets and blockchain regulation. The push follows Pakistan’s recent policy moves: the creation of the PCC in March, the launch of a formal crypto framework in April, and the approval of a new Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority in May.

Pakistan also announced plans to allocate 2,000 MW to power bitcoin mining and AI infrastructure, signaling intent to scale fast. Last week, Saqib wrapped up his U.S. tour at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas, where he unveiled Pakistan’s first government-backed bitcoin reserve. Meanwhile, draft legislation for a national crypto law is now being fast-tracked for approval.

Ripple Doubles Down on Asia-Pacific with $5M Blockchain Education Boost

Also in the first week of June, Ripple expanded its academic footprint across Asia-Pacific (APAC) with a fresh $5 million investment through its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI). The funding will support blockchain research, curriculum development, and real-world innovation across universities in Taiwan, Australia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore—regions at the forefront of global fintech growth and regulatory experimentation.

Launched in 2018, UBRI now partners with 60 universities worldwide, including 13 in APAC. This latest round includes new grants to Taiwan’s NKUST and Australia’s Victoria University, alongside renewed support for top institutions like Kyoto University, Korea University, and Singapore’s NTU and NUS.

Ripple’s NTU partnership will explore blockchain-AI integration via an autonomous agent network built on the XRP Ledger. In Taiwan, NKUST will research real-world asset (RWA) tokenization across XRPL, Ethereum, and Solana, while also launching a Student Builders Club and XRPL validator node.

In Australia, total funding now exceeds $1.3 million, backing legal and technical blockchain research, including support for Evernode, a proposed XRPL Layer 2 network.

“Asia-Pacific has long been a hub of blockchain innovation,” said Ripple’s Eric van Miltenburg, as the firm signaled its long-term commitment to developing Web3-ready talent across the region.

StealthEX and Talisman Partner to Bring In-Wallet Crypto Swaps to 800+ Chains

Also this week, StealthEX, a non-custodial crypto exchange, announced a strategic partnership with Talisman, a multichain wallet supporting over 800 blockchains, including Polkadot, Bittensor, and EVM-compatible networks. The move integrates StealthEX’s powerful exchange functionality directly into the Talisman wallet interface, allowing users to swap tokens without leaving their wallet.

This frictionless experience allows for a seamless experience from beginning to end, incorporating Talismans intuitive multichain interface and StealthEX’s secure and efficient exchange engine. Users can connect accounts and swap tokens across ecosystems (like Polkadot and Ethereum) seamlessly, without switching platforms and without custodial services.

“This integration gives users more options for exchange and simplifies their crypto experience,” said Vadim T, CBDO at StealthEX, emphasizing the company’s commitment to accessibility and usability.

Through the partnership, StealthEX gains access to Talisman’s expanding user base, particularly in the Polkadot and Bittensor ecosystems, all while Talisman strengthens itself as a full-featured wallet and supports seamless cross-chain experiences.

The integration also reflects a broader industry trend toward embedded functionality—reducing complexity and making blockchain tools more accessible to everyday users. As the crypto landscape pushes toward mainstream adoption, partnerships like this one are paving the way for simpler, smarter Web3 experiences.

BoomFi and BridgerPay Partner to Unlock Seamless Crypto Payments for Global Merchants

Crypto payment infrastructure firm BoomFi has announced a major integration with BridgerPay, the trusted global payment orchestration platform used by top-tier merchants across e-commerce, travel, and digital services. This partnership enables BridgerPay clients to accept stablecoin payments instantly, with no need for blockchain expertise or internal wallet infrastructure.

The integration allows any BridgerPay merchant to toggle on crypto acceptance like a traditional PSP, simplifying what was once a complex process. Merchants can now tap into real-time stablecoin settlements, crypto-powered subscriptions, and fast payouts in 36 fiat currencies or stablecoins, all powered by BoomFi’s modular infrastructure.

“BoomFi is proud to support BridgerPay’s forward-thinking approach,” said Jack Tang, BoomFi’s CEO. “This isn’t about hype—it’s about real-world value: faster settlement, lower costs, and global reach.”

With over $14 trillion in stablecoin volume settled last year and regulatory clarity improving, stablecoins are fast becoming a mainstream requirement for merchants—not just a niche feature.

“BoomFi represents the modern era of crypto infrastructure,” added Matthew Boundy of BridgerPay. “Their flexibility gives our merchants a best-in-class crypto solution to meet growing customer demand.”

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift: crypto payments, led by stablecoins, are becoming the new standard.

Blockpass and CryptoSwift Partner to Streamline Global Travel Rule Compliance for Crypto Businesses

Blockpass, a leader in crypto-native identity verification and compliance, has announced a strategic partnership with CryptoSwift to enhance global Travel Rule compliance. The collaboration integrates CryptoSwift’s Travel Rule infrastructure into Blockpass’ all-in-one regulatory suite, providing a seamless compliance experience for crypto firms worldwide.

Through this partnership, Blockpass users gain access to CryptoSwift’s secure, API-driven solution for automating data exchange between Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), ensuring real-time monitoring and compliance with FATF and MiCA standards. This strengthens Blockpass’ turnkey tools—designed to reduce onboarding costs, automate remediation, and defend against fraud, bots, and AI-driven abuse.

“The Travel Rule is becoming essential for global crypto compliance,” said Adam Vaziri, CEO of Blockpass. “Partnering with CryptoSwift aligns with our mission to make regulatory standards accessible and practical for innovators.”

With over one million verified identities and a network used by 1,000+ businesses, Blockpass accelerates KYC/AML processes, while CryptoSwift brings its expertise in simplifying cross-border compliance.

“Combining our infrastructure with Blockpass’ compliance solutions creates a powerful value proposition,” said Indrek Ulst, CEO of CryptoSwift.

The partnership also integrates CryptoSwift into Blockpass’ Crypto Travel Rule Hub, helping businesses navigate global regulation with clarity and confidence.

Bitget Wallet and EntravelX Partner to Bring Crypto-Powered Travel Discounts to Global Users

Bitget Wallet has announced a game-changing partnership with EntravelX, aiming to revolutionize travel bookings by integrating cryptocurrency payments and offering exclusive discounts on curated hotel stays. This collaboration marks a major step toward making crypto a practical tool for everyday life, especially for travelers eager to use their digital assets beyond speculation.

With the new integration, users can now book vetted hotels on EntravelX through Bitget Wallet directly and use cryptocurrency to pay for it and access special rates and exclusive deals. This seamless user experience connects digital assets with physical use of those assets and further demonstrates the growing momentum of crypto adoption in traditional industries like travel.

“Crypto has moved beyond the trading screen. With this partnership, we’re making it spendable—simple, secure, and rewarding,” a Bitget spokesperson shared.

EntravelX brings a curated approach to travel, and now, with Bitget Wallet, users have a flexible payment option that matches their modern financial lifestyles. The collaboration is part of Bitget’s larger #Crypto4Everyone campaign focused on opening real-world use cases for digital assets.

With the travel industry beginning to embrace the benefits of blockchain, this partnership sets the stage for one day soon where booking flights, hotels, and experiences using crypto will be the norm, not the exception.

