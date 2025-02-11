en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
Markets News Report Technology
February 11, 2025

Glassnode: Stablecoin Circulating Supply Increases By $16.97B Since Start Of 2025

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 11, 2025 at 9:26 am Updated: February 11, 2025 at 9:26 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 11, 2025 at 9:26 am

In Brief

Glassnode notes that the circulating supply of stablecoins has risen from $194.2 billion to $211.2 billion, indicating a resurgence in liquidity expansion after a period of slower growth.

Glassnode: Stablecoin Circulating Supply Increases By $16.97B Since Start Of 2025

Cryptocurrency market analytics firm Glassnode published a report indicating that the circulating supply of stablecoins has risen by $16.97 billion since the start of 2025, increasing from approximately $194.2 billion to about $211.2 billion. This growth, however, has not been consistent, as the rate of expansion slowed in early 2025 before experiencing a pickup in February.

The analysis revealed that throughout November and December 2024, stablecoins were growing by roughly $450 million per day. This growth rate declined to approximately $400 million per day in January 2025, but February saw a notable recovery, with daily growth reaching $541 million. The stablecoins involved in this growth include USDT, USDC, USDE, DAI, FDUSD, PYUSD, TUSD, and FRAX.

Additionally, momentum increased in mid-January when the 7-day moving average (SMA) surpassed the 30-day SMA, indicating heightened short-term demand. Glassnode suggests this shift signals a resurgence in liquidity expansion following a period of slower growth.

Stablecoin Market Cap Surpasses $200B, Highlighting Their Growing Significance 

Meanwhile, according to data from Alphractal, the stablecoin market capitalization has recently reached an all-time high following a sustained period of growth since mid-2023. The market cap surged by 73%, rising from $121.18 billion in August 2023 to a peak of $211 billion by the end of January 2024. During this period, USDC has gained traction, surpassing other stablecoins in market share.

When examining the market capitalization of stablecoins, excluding Tether’s USDT and USDC, the growth has been more moderate since 2024. This indicates that USDT and USDC continue to dominate the stablecoin market, remaining the two most widely preferred options.

USDT, the largest stablecoin by market cap, reached a record high of $140 billion in December 2023. As of the time of writing, its market cap stands at $141.9 billion, according to data from ConMarketCap.

A recent forecast by HashKey Group suggests that the market capitalization of stablecoins could reach $300 billion throughout 2025, driven by accelerating adoption

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Lido V3: Ushering In The Era Of Ethereum Staking Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2025

Must-Attend Blockchain Conferences Happening in February 2025

by Victoria d'Este
February 11, 2025

Brevis Unveils Pico: The Next Generation Of zkVMs

by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2025

Sophon Initiates $5M ‘Intelligence Agency’ Program To Drive Next Generation Of AI Agents On Its Blockchain

by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Lido V3: Ushering In The Era Of Ethereum Staking Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2025

Brevis Unveils Pico: The Next Generation Of zkVMs

by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2025

Sophon Initiates $5M ‘Intelligence Agency’ Program To Drive Next Generation Of AI Agents On Its Blockchain

by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2025

TON Announces ‘Mini App Migration Grant Program’ To Support Projects Moving From Other Chains

by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Lido V3: Ushering In The Era Of Ethereum Staking Infrastructure
News Report Technology
Lido V3: Ushering In The Era Of Ethereum Staking Infrastructure
by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2025
Must-Attend Blockchain Conferences Happening in February 2025
Opinion Top Lists Business Markets Technology
Must-Attend Blockchain Conferences Happening in February 2025
by Victoria d'Este
February 11, 2025
Brevis Unveils Pico: The Next Generation Of zkVMs
News Report Technology
Brevis Unveils Pico: The Next Generation Of zkVMs
by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2025
Sophon Initiates $5M ‘Intelligence Agency’ Program To Drive Next Generation Of AI Agents On Its Blockchain
News Report Technology
Sophon Initiates $5M ‘Intelligence Agency’ Program To Drive Next Generation Of AI Agents On Its Blockchain
by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.