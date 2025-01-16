Glassnode: BTC Undergoes Correction But Holds Key Support Levels, Maintaining Strong Market Structure

In Brief Glassnode highlights that as Bitcoin corrects from its all-time high, much of the excess speculation has subsided, while demand remains steady. Unrealized losses are mainly held by short-term holders and overall market stress is mild.

Cryptocurrency market intelligence firm Glassnode recently released an updated cryptocurrency market overview, highlighting the current state of the Bitcoin market. The firm noted that as the market corrects from the $108,000 all-time high (ATH), much of the excess speculation has been removed, but demand remains steady. Unrealized losses are mainly held by short-term holders, though overall market stress levels are relatively mild compared to previous downturns.

According to the report, the unrealized losses are concentrated among short-term holders, with 2.0–3.5 million BTC currently underwater, signaling moderate stress within the market. The Relative Unrealized Losses peaked at 4.3% in Q3 2024, which is notably lower than previous cycles triggered by external shocks. This suggests that the market is becoming more patient and driven by spot demand.

The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, which measures the difference between the spot price and the realized price, is currently at 1.32. This indicates that the average Bitcoin holder has an unrealized profit of 32%. This current structure mirrors the post-ATH scenario in mid-April 2024, reflecting positive sentiment in the market despite the ongoing correction.

Additionally, Bitcoin’s market has matured over the years, showing a gradual decline in MVRV peaks at cyclical tops. This pattern highlights a reduction in speculative extremes as the asset’s market capitalization grows. The MVRV highs have been progressively lower in each market cycle: 8.07x in 2011, 6.00x in 2014, 4.81x in 2018, 3.98x in 2021, and 2.78x in 2024 to date. This decline signals a decrease in market volatility and speculative behavior, aligning with Bitcoin’s transition into a more mature and efficient market structure.

Market Remains In Bullish Phase While Its Conditions Ease

Bitcoin is currently trading at $94,398, maintaining a position above the 1-year average of $90,000 but below the +2σ threshold of $112,600. This positioning indicates that the market remains in a bullish phase, though it has pulled back slightly from previous peak levels, which had surpassed the upper range.

The report further highlights Bitcoin’s evolving market dynamics, suggesting that current conditions are less strained compared to previous correction phases. Factors contributing to this stability include milder price drawdowns, lower overall volatility, and increased demand driven by spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and institutional investors. While the market is undergoing a period of adjustment, key indicators reflect continued resilience and an overall optimistic outlook for Bitcoin.

