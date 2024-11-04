en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business News Report Technology
November 04, 2024

Gemini Begins ‘Go Where Dollars Won’t’ Campaign, Giving Glimpse Into How Crypto Will Power Our Lives Among The Stars

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 04, 2024 at 12:00 pm Updated: November 04, 2024 at 4:04 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 04, 2024 at 12:00 pm

In Brief

Gemini launches a global out-of-home campaign, targeting New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, and London with ads promoting a crypto-centered future.

Gemini Begins “Go Where Dollars Won’t” Campaign, Giving Glimpse Into How Crypto Will Power Our Lives Among The Stars

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has launched a global out-of-home campaign this week, targeting cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, and London with a total of 2,794 advertisements and marking the beginning of a series of planned activations in major cities around the world, aimed at providing consumers with a vision of a future centered around cryptocurrency.

Developed in collaboration with the brand agency Tombras and out-of-home specialist Quan Media Group, the campaign features futuristic scenes illustrated by Matt Griffin, a well-known multimedia artist recognized for his contributions to projects like Dune, Dune 2, and Star Wars.

The campaign illustrates the potential uses of cryptocurrencies over the next century and beyond while encouraging the exchange’s customers to take the lead in this emerging frontier of financial innovation.

Additionally, the theme “Go Where Dollars Won’t” emphasizes exploration, growth, and the vast possibilities that cryptocurrencies present. It imagines scenarios such as embarking on a Martian safari to capture images of a Woolly Mammoth brought back to life through de-extinction or using Bitcoin to purchase a lift pass for strata-skiing on a stunning ice asteroid.

The campaign is set to debut in key locations within each city, including The Dolphin Expressway in Miami, the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, and the entrance to Madison Square Garden in New York City. In Los Angeles, the artwork will be showcased on the City National Bank building along Sunset Boulevard, while in London, it will be featured at Heathrow Airport and the London Waterloo Rail Station.

Gemini Receives Preliminary Approval In Singapore

Gemini is a regulated digital asset exchange and custodian that enables customers to buy, sell, store, and stake digital assets in a secure and compliant environment. On October 31st, it reported that it has obtained preliminary approval from Singapore’s central bank to expand its services within the country. This approval will allow Gemini to offer digital payment tokens and cross-border money transfer services, enhancing its capabilities in the region.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Arcium Acquires Core Technology And Team From Inpher To Enhance Network Performance And Capabilities

by Alisa Davidson
November 04, 2024

AuditHub by Veridise: A Platform for Transparent & Smart Security Audits Launches

by Victoria d'Este
November 04, 2024

Inside TON Gateway 2024 in Dubai, Where Telegram’s Largest Blockchain Ecosystem Unveils New Paths to Mainstream Adoption

by Victoria d'Este
November 04, 2024

TON Accelerator Unveils Its New ‘Cohort 0.2: Synergy’ Program With $5M In Funding

by Alisa Davidson
November 04, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Arcium Acquires Core Technology And Team From Inpher To Enhance Network Performance And Capabilities

by Alisa Davidson
November 04, 2024

TON Accelerator Unveils Its New ‘Cohort 0.2: Synergy’ Program With $5M In Funding

by Alisa Davidson
November 04, 2024

Monetary Authority Of Singapore Announces Plans To Support Commercialization Of Asset Tokenization

by Alisa Davidson
November 04, 2024

Bitget Launches Female-Focused Pitching Competition With Up To $100K Funding

by Alisa Davidson
November 04, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Arcium Acquires Core Technology And Team From Inpher To Enhance Network Performance And Capabilities
Business News Report Technology
Arcium Acquires Core Technology And Team From Inpher To Enhance Network Performance And Capabilities
by Alisa Davidson
November 4, 2024
AuditHub by Veridise: A Platform for Transparent & Smart Security Audits Launches
Opinion Business Software Technology
AuditHub by Veridise: A Platform for Transparent & Smart Security Audits Launches
by Victoria d'Este
November 4, 2024
Inside TON Gateway 2024 in Dubai, Where Telegram’s Largest Blockchain Ecosystem Unveils New Paths to Mainstream Adoption
Opinion Business Lifestyle Technology
Inside TON Gateway 2024 in Dubai, Where Telegram’s Largest Blockchain Ecosystem Unveils New Paths to Mainstream Adoption
by Victoria d'Este
November 4, 2024
TON Accelerator Unveils Its New ‘Cohort 0.2: Synergy’ Program With $5M In Funding
News Report Technology
TON Accelerator Unveils Its New ‘Cohort 0.2: Synergy’ Program With $5M In Funding
by Alisa Davidson
November 4, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.