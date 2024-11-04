Gemini Begins ‘Go Where Dollars Won’t’ Campaign, Giving Glimpse Into How Crypto Will Power Our Lives Among The Stars

In Brief Gemini launches a global out-of-home campaign, targeting New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, and London with ads promoting a crypto-centered future.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has launched a global out-of-home campaign this week, targeting cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, and London with a total of 2,794 advertisements and marking the beginning of a series of planned activations in major cities around the world, aimed at providing consumers with a vision of a future centered around cryptocurrency.

Developed in collaboration with the brand agency Tombras and out-of-home specialist Quan Media Group, the campaign features futuristic scenes illustrated by Matt Griffin, a well-known multimedia artist recognized for his contributions to projects like Dune, Dune 2, and Star Wars.

The campaign illustrates the potential uses of cryptocurrencies over the next century and beyond while encouraging the exchange’s customers to take the lead in this emerging frontier of financial innovation.

Additionally, the theme “Go Where Dollars Won’t” emphasizes exploration, growth, and the vast possibilities that cryptocurrencies present. It imagines scenarios such as embarking on a Martian safari to capture images of a Woolly Mammoth brought back to life through de-extinction or using Bitcoin to purchase a lift pass for strata-skiing on a stunning ice asteroid.

The campaign is set to debut in key locations within each city, including The Dolphin Expressway in Miami, the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, and the entrance to Madison Square Garden in New York City. In Los Angeles, the artwork will be showcased on the City National Bank building along Sunset Boulevard, while in London, it will be featured at Heathrow Airport and the London Waterloo Rail Station.

Gemini Receives Preliminary Approval In Singapore

Gemini is a regulated digital asset exchange and custodian that enables customers to buy, sell, store, and stake digital assets in a secure and compliant environment. On October 31st, it reported that it has obtained preliminary approval from Singapore’s central bank to expand its services within the country. This approval will allow Gemini to offer digital payment tokens and cross-border money transfer services, enhancing its capabilities in the region.



