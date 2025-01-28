Gear Is Creating Faster and Efficient Blockchain Solutions to Overcome Ethereum’s Limitations and Power Next-Gen Apps

In Brief Gear, led by CEO Nikolay Volf, is revolutionizing blockchain technology by addressing scalability and user experience issues, focusing on parallel processing and bridgeless design.

Gear is reshaping blockchain technology by addressing scalability and user experience challenges that have long hindered platforms like Ethereum. With a focus on parallel processing and a bridgeless design, Gear delivers fast and efficient solutions for developers and users.

Nikolay Volf, CEO and Founder of Gear brings extensive experience to this endeavor. After contributing to major Ethereum alternatives blockchain projects like Polkadot, Volf now leads Gear in advancing blockchain technology to meet future demands.

Can you start by giving a brief introduction to your journey to Web3?

I’ve always had an engineering background and have been programming for a long time. Around 2015, I worked in enterprise development, doing regular programming jobs. That same year, I joined a team led by Gavin Wood, who had just left Ethereum to create what would later be Parity Technologies.

We immediately started working on an alternative Ethereum implementation, which eventually became Parity and later OpenEthereum. That project really deepened my understanding of blockchain development. We also did lesser-known projects like implementing Bitcoin in Rust, which isn’t widely recognized. Later, we began working on Polkadot and created its framework.

Polkadot’s framework – Substrate, allows blockchains to be developed very quickly, and it has become widely used across the industry, serving as the foundation for many projects. That’s a brief overview of my journey into blockchain development.

Can you explain what inspired the creation of Gear.exe? How it addresses the limitations of traditional Ethereum scalability solutions?

When I started Gear Technologies, the primary goal was to provide the best possible application development experience. All Gear products are designed with that focus. For example, Vara, our standalone blockchain, allows developers to start working by writing just a few lines of code. You don’t need to worry about the many complexities of development.

Ethereum, while revolutionary, still has room for improvement. Compared to modern blockchains like Solana, Ethereum feels slower and less intuitive. With Ethereum, there’s a delay before seeing the result of your transaction, unlike the instantaneous response from other modern platforms.

The creation of Gear.exe aims to make Ethereum more modern by improving the user experience and development processes. We’re addressing scalability by fixing inefficiencies in virtual machines and overcoming hardware limitations. Many current systems rely on sequential processing, which can’t fully utilize modern multi-core hardware. By leveraging parallelism, we’re creating a future-proof solution.

What advantages does the bridgeless architecture of Gear.exe provide compared to Layer 2 solutions and rollups?

It’s primarily about user experience. If you use rollups, you have to transfer your assets to the rollup network, conduct your transactions there, and then transfer them back to Ethereum’s settlement layer. This process can take hours or even days. To be completely secure, you might need to wait a week or more, which is far from ideal for users.

With the bridgeless architecture, all applications on the platform and Ethereum itself operate under one consensus protocol. This eliminates delays and synchronizes all messages, transactions, and user actions, significantly improving efficiency and usability.

How do Gear’s parallel processing capabilities improve performance for AI and machine learning applications?

Modern AI and machine learning heavily depend on processing vast amounts of data in parallel. Sequential processing simply isn’t efficient for these tasks. While enabling parallelism, Gear provides the computational performance needed for successful AI and machine learning operations.

What developer tools are available in Gear’s ecosystem to simplify building and deploying dApps?

Our platform is built on Substrate, the powerful framework that powers the Polkadot ecosystem. Gear is fully compatible with many tools and features developed for Substrate-based networks. These include support for multiple wallets, application monitoring tools, and more.

We support multiple wallets, offer monitoring tools for applications, and provide a robust standard library for Rust.

Rust is a modern programming language with extensive libraries for almost any use case. By using Rust for smart contract development, developers gain access to these libraries, streamlining their work. It is more flexible and efficient than platforms that rely on domain-specific languages.

Gear uses a reverse gas model, which allows apps to control fees. How does this work in practice?

In traditional blockchains, users pay transaction fees. Our reverse gas model shifts this responsibility to the application. The application’s account covers transaction fees instead of requiring users to have tokens beforehand.

This improves onboarding since users can start using an application immediately without needing to worry about acquiring tokens. Applications can still introduce monetization models later, such as subscriptions or premium features.

Can you provide examples of successful projects built on the Gear platform?

Many gaming projects utilize Vara, our standalone network, it’s designed to handle high transaction speeds and significant computational loads. Our platform’s infrastructure supports fast execution and seamless integration with Ethereum applications.

Additionally, Gear.exe can complement existing Ethereum infrastructure or serve as a standalone environment.

What impact do you aim to have on the blockchain space over the next five years?

Ethereum will face challenges in the coming years, but I believe it will continue to evolve and dominate the space. Innovations like liquid staking, which transforms Ethereum’s security model into a more flexible and divisible framework, will unlock new possibilities for application development, computation, and storage.

With Gear.exe, we aim to address Ethereum’s limitations, helping the blockchain space become more scalable, efficient, and user-friendly. We aim to contribute to Ethereum’s growth while offering complementary solutions.

What partnerships have been instrumental to Gear’s growth? What collaborations can we expect in the future?

For example, Gear is focusing on improving decentralized exchanges by overcoming Ethereum’s limitations. Currently, centralized exchanges provide features like order-book trading and high-speed transactions that decentralized exchanges struggle to replicate.

Our platform enables decentralized exchanges to offer similar user experiences while remaining permissionless and decentralized. As we continue to innovate and expand, there might be collaborations and integrations in this area.

