Gate: June 2025 — A Month Of Record Growth, Innovation, And Global Strengthening Of Positions

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief In June 2025, Gate solidified its position as a global leader in the crypto industry through record user growth, a sharp rise in derivatives trading volume, expanded Web3 product offerings, and more.

In June 2025, Gate demonstrated consistent growth, surpassing 30 million registered users and solidifying its position as one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Amid growing demand for crypto derivatives, Gate recorded a remarkable 69.9% increase in monthly trading volume—cementing its leadership in the derivatives sector. This performance placed Gate among the fastest-growing derivatives exchanges globally, with a significant boost in market share.

This momentum reflects a deepening level of trust. Gate is not only expanding—it is setting industry benchmarks. Enhanced liquidity, high trader engagement, and a fast expanding user base are the results of sustained efforts in product development, infrastructure optimization, and risk management.



Transparency remains a foundational principle at Gate. As of June 2025, the platform’s total reserve fund reached $10.453 billion, with a reserve coverage ratio of 123.09%, including an excess of more than $1.9 billion. Key assets such as BTC, ETH, and USDT are backed by reserves exceeding 110%, while the platform’s native GT token is over 150% collateralized.

Gate continues to set the standard for accountability by publicly disclosing reserve data, undergoing regular external audits, and pioneering the use of zk-SNARKs and Merkle Trees for provable asset verification. This ensures every reserve is transparent, verifiable, and accessible—both technically and legally—to users.

Furthermore, Gate continued the development of its Web3 ecosystem throughout June, introducing several new features and platform enhancements. The Gate Wallet was updated to incorporate artificial intelligence functionality, support for NFC cards, biometric authentication, and upgraded tools for managing digital assets. A new platform, BountyDrop, was launched to consolidate airdrop-related activities into a single interface. Gate Alpha Listings reduced the time required for new token listings, enabling near-instant access to trading and associated rewards. The Launchpool initiative added close to 20 new projects, with one project, CRT, delivering an annualized return exceeding 1500%.

Meanwhile, participation in the HODLer Airdrop and CandyDrop campaigns increased substantially, leading to a significant rise in total assets staked on the platform. Collectively, these product-level updates contributed to higher user interaction and further positioned Gate as a multifaceted digital asset ecosystem rather than solely a trading platform.



Apart from that, in June, Gate partnered once again with Oracle Red Bull Racing to launch a collaborative non-fungible token (NFT) collection and the large-scale “Red Bull Racing Tour” campaign. This initiative fused the excitement of cryptocurrency trading with Formula 1, offering users the chance to win Grand Prix tickets and take part in interactive trading challenges.

The campaign garnered tremendous interest: over 2 million NFTs were minted, and more than 300,000 users joined the campaign. This collaboration further elevated Gate’s brand as a platform capable of integrating seamlessly into mainstream culture and global sports.

Gate Highlights Progress In Community And Research, Earns Industry Recognition And Strengthens Market Position In June

Gate’s vision extends beyond trading—it is actively building a vibrant, knowledge-driven community. The Spark Recruitment program, launched via Gate Square, laid the foundation for a broad Web3 content ecosystem. Influencers, project teams, and crypto media were invited to contribute expert columns, market insights, and educational resources. In its first month, the initiative introduced a monthly support fund with rewards of up to $10,000. Gate Square is becoming a central hub for conversation, collaboration, and idea exchange within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Meanwhile, through Gate Learn, the platform continued its educational mission by publishing hundreds of new resources in June. Topics included stablecoins, public blockchains, AI, technical analysis, and futures strategies—tailored for both novice and experienced traders.

Complementing this, Gate Research, the platform’s in-house analytics division, released comprehensive reports covering Launchpad projects, memecoins, and regulatory developments. The team also conducted ongoing monitoring of on-chain metrics and emerging market trends—making Gate one of the few exchanges to pair advanced trading infrastructure with deep analytical capabilities.

Moreover, Gate has earned widespread recognition from top-tier industry media and analysts. Coin Bureau named Gate the leading cryptocurrency exchange for token diversity and fiat support. Decrypt referred to Gate as a “next-gen super unicorn,” emphasizing the platform’s mature business model and resilience across market cycles. Within the Chinese cryptocurrency landscape, Gate continues to rank among the top three most innovative and influential exchanges, competing with global leaders such as Binance and OKX.



Gate’s accomplishments in June reflect the long-term success of a strategy focused on building a strong, user-centric, and technologically advanced ecosystem. The platform seamlessly integrates powerful trading infrastructure, institutional-grade security, education, and community engagement—while maintaining leadership in innovation and regulatory alignment.

Today, Gate is much more than a cryptocurrency exchange. It is a complete digital asset ecosystem serving tens of millions of users worldwide—and it is steadily advancing toward a more transparent, secure, and inclusive Web3 future.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson