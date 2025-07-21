en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
July 21, 2025

Gate June Transparency Report: Global Users Surpass 30M, Derivatives Growth Leads The Industry

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: July 21, 2025 at 4:19 am Updated: July 21, 2025 at 4:19 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: July 21, 2025 at 4:19 am

In Brief

Gate’s June 2025 Transparency Report highlights strong growth across trading, staking, and Web3 engagement, with over 30 million users, $10.45 billion in reserves, and industry-leading performance in derivatives and compliance.

Gate June Transparency Report: Global Users Surpass 30M, Derivatives Growth Leads The Industry

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate announced that it has published its June 2025 Transparency Report, highlighting performance metrics amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and evolving market conditions. The report notes consistent growth across key segments, supported by the platform’s technical infrastructure and international expansion strategy. The platform has now reached over 30 million registered users globally. Derivatives trading volume experienced a month-over-month increase of nearly 70%, and Gate maintained a leading position in both spot and futures trading categories. Progress was also reported in areas related to ecosystem development and compliance practices.

The report outlines continued refinement of Gate’s product ecosystem, with strategic updates and synergies contributing to strong results across multiple offerings. Gate Alpha implemented minute-level asset integration and now hosts over 600 listed projects, with airdrop rewards exceeding one million dollars. Launchpool introduced nearly 20 new projects during the month, distributing several million dollars in airdrop rewards and engaging hundreds of thousands of users. 

Staking activity showed notable growth, with total volume exceeding $2 billion. HODLer Airdrop also added close to 20 projects, distributing over $350,000 in rewards to more than 170,000 participants. Staking volume in this segment increased by nearly 30% month-over-month, reaching over $49 million. CandyDrop ran more than 20 airdrop events, drawing over 2 million participant entries and offering cumulative rewards worth several million USDT.

The Gate Earn platform introduced new financial products during the reporting period, including the VIP Simple Earn Fixed-Term Product. This offering allows users to subscribe to a 7-day fixed-term USDT plan with a guaranteed annualized yield, with returns scaling by VIP tier and reaching up to 4.5% for top-tier participants. Gate Wallet underwent a significant update, debuting Gate Wallet Touch with NFC functionality and launching BountyDrop, a Web3 task-oriented platform. These enhancements added new smart wallet capabilities and reinforced the platform’s differentiated approach to Web3 infrastructure.

Gate Strengthens Industry Position With $10.45B In Reserves, Expands Web3 Engagement, And Leads Derivatives Growth Rankings

On the security and compliance front, Gate reported continued growth in its reserve holdings, signaling stable financial management and a sustained emphasis on transparency. As of June 2025, total reserves reached $10.453 billion, reflecting a reserve ratio of 123.09% and an excess reserve of $1.96 billion. The platform remains positioned among the top in the industry in terms of reserve strength. Gate continues to implement zero-knowledge proof mechanisms, specifically zk-SNARKs, alongside Merkle Tree-based asset verification structures to ensure the integrity of user assets and the accuracy of disclosed data.

In branding and user engagement, Gate launched the “Spark Program” under Gate Square as part of its broader strategy to develop a high-quality Web3 content ecosystem. The first season of the “Red Bull Racing Tour” also began, integrating elements of trading and task-based competitions to align with the global excitement around Formula 1. In parallel, the platform renewed its digital collectibles collaboration with Oracle Red Bull Racing, a campaign that has now surpassed 2 million mints and engaged over 300,000 users, highlighting the appeal of combining blockchain-based collectibles with internationally recognized sports brands.

From an education and research perspective, Gate Learn published several hundred original articles in June, addressing key industry subjects such as stablecoins, public chains, and artificial intelligence, which generated significant engagement from readers. Meanwhile, Gate Research continued to provide analytical reports focused on regulatory changes, blockchain metrics, and quantitative investment approaches. The team also delivered real-time insights into major market events and policy developments, aiming to support informed decision-making and strategic planning among users.

In recognition of rapid growth in its derivatives segment, Gate was ranked as the fastest-growing exchange in CoinDesk’s May report, released in June. Additional recognition came from industry media outlets including Decrypt and Coin Bureau, where Gate was acknowledged for having the best cryptocurrency selection and best fiat support, and was described as a consistent and enduring force within the digital asset space.

Gate reaffirmed its commitment to long-term growth through technology innovation and regulatory transparency. The platform intends to continue expanding its international services, with the broader objective of contributing to a more secure, accessible, and trustworthy digital asset ecosystem.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

BigONE Unveils $8.1M Bug Bounty To Support Post-Breach Investigation And Asset Recovery

by Alisa Davidson
July 21, 2025

BNB Chain Introduces BEP-593 Proposal To Boost BSC Node Efficiency

by Alisa Davidson
July 21, 2025

CoinDCX Reports $44.2M Security Breach In Liquidity Account, Reports That Customer Funds Unaffected

by Alisa Davidson
July 21, 2025

Linea Partners With ConsenSys And NILE To Launch Etherex, A Fully On-Chain DEX

by Alisa Davidson
July 21, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

BigONE Unveils $8.1M Bug Bounty To Support Post-Breach Investigation And Asset Recovery

by Alisa Davidson
July 21, 2025

BNB Chain Introduces BEP-593 Proposal To Boost BSC Node Efficiency

by Alisa Davidson
July 21, 2025

CoinDCX Reports $44.2M Security Breach In Liquidity Account, Reports That Customer Funds Unaffected

by Alisa Davidson
July 21, 2025

Linea Partners With ConsenSys And NILE To Launch Etherex, A Fully On-Chain DEX

by Alisa Davidson
July 21, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
BigONE Unveils $8.1M Bug Bounty To Support Post-Breach Investigation And Asset Recovery
News Report Technology
BigONE Unveils $8.1M Bug Bounty To Support Post-Breach Investigation And Asset Recovery
by Alisa Davidson
July 21, 2025
BNB Chain Introduces BEP-593 Proposal To Boost BSC Node Efficiency
News Report Technology
BNB Chain Introduces BEP-593 Proposal To Boost BSC Node Efficiency
by Alisa Davidson
July 21, 2025
CoinDCX Reports $44.2M Security Breach In Liquidity Account, Reports That Customer Funds Unaffected
News Report Technology
CoinDCX Reports $44.2M Security Breach In Liquidity Account, Reports That Customer Funds Unaffected
by Alisa Davidson
July 21, 2025
Linea Partners With ConsenSys And NILE To Launch Etherex, A Fully On-Chain DEX
News Report Technology
Linea Partners With ConsenSys And NILE To Launch Etherex, A Fully On-Chain DEX
by Alisa Davidson
July 21, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.