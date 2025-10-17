Gate Releases September Transparency Report: Global User Base Exceeds 41M As ‘All In Web3’ Strategy Boosts Ecosystem

In Brief Gate’s September 2025 Transparency Report highlights record growth across trading, ecosystem development, and brand initiatives, underscoring progress in its “All in Web3” strategy and global expansion.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate has released its September 2025 Transparency Report, showcasing growth across its trading operations, ecosystem development, brand presence, and user engagement. The report underscores Gate’s continued progress in executing its “All in Web3” strategy, marking a further step toward establishing a fully integrated Web3 ecosystem.

According to the report, Gate demonstrated strong performance in both spot and derivatives markets throughout September. CoinDesk’s latest monthly data indicates that Gate’s spot market share increased by 2.87% since the beginning of the year, with a 20.1% month-on-month growth in trading volume reaching $117 billion, raising its global spot market share to 5.47%. Its derivatives market share rose to 11.3%, securing Gate’s position as the world’s second-largest derivatives exchange. Spot trading volume expanded nearly 200% year-over-year, while derivatives trading surged more than 1,000% year-over-year, positioning Gate among the fastest-growing mainstream exchanges globally.

Additionally, Gate accelerated its token listing activity, with new listings increasing over 200% year-over-year, enhancing users’ options and market variety. Continuous advancements in liquidity depth, product offerings, and global market expansion are further strengthening Gate’s competitiveness within the cryptocurrency industry.

Gate Expands Wealth Management, Yield Products, And Global Ecosystem Initiatives

Gate has launched a private wealth management service aimed at high-net-worth clients, providing cross-border asset allocation and institutional-grade custody solutions. Its yield-generating offerings, including Gate Earn, continued to show strong growth, with the Simple Earn total value locked (TVL) reaching a new record of $3.14 billion. The platform’s RWA-backed stablecoin, GUSD, has also gained market attention, with minting surpassing $120 million within two weeks of launch and total assets under management reaching $300 million, highlighting a model focused on stable yield combined with flexible utility.

On the branding side, Gate strengthened its global presence through prominent campaigns and events. This included hosting a VIP gathering at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which brought together industry leaders and global partners to celebrate Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen’s championship victory. In Dubai, Gate Group initiated the first session of its “The Power of Now” series, exploring the convergence of digital assets, artificial intelligence, and art, demonstrating its commitment to promoting innovation and creativity. In philanthropy, Gate Charity visited the Cam Ly Children’s Home in Vietnam, donating educational supplies to 65 children, continuing its mission of addressing shortages with support and care.

Gate Learn and Gate Research expanded their educational and analytical output. In September, Gate Learn published over 100 original articles covering stablecoins, DeFi, public blockchains, macroeconomics, AI, NFTs, and airdrops, providing comprehensive market insights. Gate Research delivered in-depth reports on market trends, on-chain data, and macro structures, including “Ethereum Institutional Bets Reach New High, Emerging Chains Attract Capital Rapidly” and “The New Era of Stablecoins,” systematically highlighting structural opportunities in the digital asset space.

The platform also completed the third-quarter 2025 on-chain burn of GateToken (GT), permanently removing 2,100,414.287861 GT, valued at approximately $35.32 million, from circulation. Since the GateChain mainnet launch in 2019, a continuous burn mechanism has reduced the total supply by roughly 60.88% from the initial 300 million GT. The cumulative burn to date totals 182,655,526 GT, with an estimated current value of $2.955 billion, reflecting a consistent commitment to GT’s deflationary design and long-term value strategy.

Overall, Gate achieved substantial growth in September 2025 across trading, ecosystem development, and brand expansion. Through ongoing infrastructure improvements, product enhancements, and ecosystem integration, the platform is reinforcing its foundation for sustainable global expansion. Moving forward, Gate intends to further advance its “All in Web3” strategy by promoting technological innovation, fostering ecosystem collaboration, and integrating high-quality projects and real-world applications, ultimately contributing to the creation of an open, interconnected, and sustainable cryptocurrency finance ecosystem and supporting long-term global Web3 adoption.

