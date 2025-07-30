en en
Business News Report Technology
July 30, 2025

Gate Transparency Report: 85% Employee Inclusion Rate And 3.2x Industry-High Retention Highlight Workforce Strength

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: July 30, 2025 at 10:33 am Updated: July 30, 2025 at 10:33 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: July 30, 2025 at 10:33 am

In Brief

Gate’s Q2 2025 Workplace Transparency Insights report reveals a diverse, highly skilled workforce driving technological growth, strong employee loyalty with a retention rate over three times the industry average, and more.

Gate Transparency Report: 85% Employee Inclusion Rate And 3.2x Industry-High Retention Highlight Workforce Strength

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate has published its Q2 2025 Workplace Transparency Insights report, providing a detailed overview of the company’s talent composition, compensation strategies, career development programs, and organizational culture. The report highlights Gate’s ongoing dedication to transparency and its strategic vision for global expansion.

The data from Q2 illustrates the workforce demographics, showing that employees aged 30 to 39 represent 42% of the staff and play a central role in driving Gate’s technological progress. A portion of the workforce demonstrates strong academic backgrounds, with 57% holding degrees from prestigious universities and 8% possessing doctorates in advanced fields. Gate’s recruitment attracts talent from various industries, including 22.8% from Web3-native companies and 17.4% from finance and AI sectors, fostering diverse expertise and cross-industry collaboration that support the company’s goals.

The report also outlines Gate’s transparent approach to compensation. It indicates that 37% of employees consider their salaries aligned with market rates, while 45% believe their pay exceeds industry benchmarks. Current workforce preferences show that flexibility (26.1%) and remote work (23.41%) are prioritized over immediate bonuses, reflecting generational shifts in values. Areas identified for enhancement include optimizing performance-based bonuses (20%) and improving long-term incentive programs (13%). In response, Gate initiated the Comprehensive Employee Benefits Upgrade Initiative on June 30, introducing new holiday allowances and elective care benefits to promote a more employee-focused environment. Starting in 2026, performance evaluations will shift to a semi-annual schedule with annual completion, alongside increased recognition for high achievers.

With 33% of employees emphasizing skill development, Gate focuses on grassroots capability building. Over half of the workforce (53%) has engaged in professional growth activities, including participation in Gate Academy (31%) and international rotation programs designed to expand technical knowledge. Mentorship opportunities are actively supported, with 22% of employees progressing through the Elite Specialist Track to enhance their expertise.

Gate Highlights Loyalty And Resilience, Outlines Plans To Enhance Talent Investment And Global Collaboration

Gate’s organizational culture is characterized by a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion, a value embraced by 85% of its workforce. This principle has fostered a new model of collaboration, with 42% of teams reporting seamless cooperation, which contributes to a productive and positive work environment.

In spite of external market uncertainties, employees at Gate exhibit notable loyalty. Sixty percent actively represent the brand as ambassadors, and the company’s “Cultural Resilience Index” indicates a retention rate that is 3.2 times higher than the industry norm. When asked whether they would consider leaving for a 30% salary increase, half of the employees prioritized evaluating their career growth potential, while 22% cited loyalty as their primary consideration. These responses suggest a shift away from traditional employment motivations and underscore Gate’s commitment to transparency and employee empowerment, fostering a workforce that plays an active role in shaping the company’s decentralized future.

Looking ahead, Gate intends to accelerate its global talent acquisition efforts, improve cross-border collaboration, and enhance localized human resources operations to address the changing demands of its expanding ecosystem. The HR team will focus on expanding internal training initiatives and optimizing international recruitment strategies throughout the third quarter, reaffirming Gate’s commitment to cultivating a diverse and adaptable workforce prepared to support the company’s next phase of growth.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.