Gate.io Rolls Out USDE Wealth Management Products, Introducing High-Yield And High-Liquidity Model

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate.io plans to release USDE Staking and USDE Simple Earn wealth management offerings, along with introducing USDE Flexible Staking, to expand its role in the stablecoin asset management space.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io announced the upcoming release of its USDE wealth management offerings, which will include USDE Staking and USDE Simple Earn, scheduled to launch today. Additionally, Gate.io plans to roll out a new product, USDE Flexible Staking, soon after. This product suite aims to expand Gate.io’s role in the stablecoin asset management space by introducing versatile, high-yield options for users.

USDE Staking is an on-chain staking product from Gate.io, allowing users to stake USDE to easily earn genuine on-chain returns. The minimum investment required is 0.1 USDE, offering annual returns of up to 34%—the highest rate available across the network. USDE Staking also supports flexible withdrawals at any time, providing users with adaptable asset management options and daily interest accumulation in a stable, secure format.

Gate.io offers users a secure environment to earn decentralized finance (DeFi) rewards. With a minimum of 0.1 USDE, users can participate in the Ethena ecosystem, making it accessible regardless of investment size. Withdrawals can be made at any time, giving users flexibility in adjusting their asset allocations. Staking rewards are calculated daily and automatically credited to user accounts, providing transparent returns and a streamlined experience.

USDE Simple Earn: High Rewards And Multifunctional Integration For Enhanced Asset Allocation

Another key product in the USDE series, USDE Simple Earn, will launch on Gate.io later today to offer a flexible option for managing idle assets. Alongside the standard annual returns from the real-time lending market, Gate.io has set up a bonus pool of one million USDE, with additional tiered annual rewards to boost yields by at least 34%.

USDE Simple Earn connects users who have idle assets with those looking for loans, creating flexible earning potential. Once a user subscribes, the system assesses loan success and applicable rates hourly based on the user’s set lending rate and actual demand. When a loan is matched, interest earnings begin on an hourly basis.

With Unified Account functionality enabled, users can deposit USDE into Simple Earn to receive returns while also having the option to use their assets as collateral for leveraged and contract trading, enhancing both liquidity and asset utilization.

Beyond real-time returns, Gate.io’s one million USDE pool offers additional annual rewards. Moreover, users can utilize USDE assets in Simple Earn as collateral within Unified Accounts, providing easy accessibility without the need for transfers. Simple Earn supports deposits and withdrawals at any time, allowing users flexibility in managing their funds. The system automatically renews subscriptions to Simple Earn daily, optimizing returns on idle USDE with adaptable interest earnings.

In order to broaden USDE growth options, Gate.io plans to introduce USDE Flexible Staking, a new savings product that does not require staking or withdrawal actions. With Flexible Staking, assets simply remain in the account without affecting the balance, and users can join with a single click, earning returns based on their average holdings.

Between November 15th and December 15th, Gate.io users will also benefit from zero trading fees on the USDE/USDT spot trading pair.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson