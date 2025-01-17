Gate.io: Over 5M SOLV Tokens Up For Grabs In Upcoming Airdrop Events

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate.io announced that SOLV spot trading will be available starting January 17th, and users will have the opportunity to stake tokens, earn returns, and participate in exclusive campaigns with over 5 million SOLV in rewards.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io announced that SOLV spot trading will be available starting January 17th, 2025, at 18:00 (UTC+8). Once the trading starts, users will have the opportunity to stake SOLV tokens and earn substantial returns. Known for listing new assets quickly, Gate.io is dedicated to supporting high-quality projects while maintaining a user-friendly ecosystem. By introducing these top-tier projects, Gate.io aims to provide valuable earning opportunities for its users and strengthen its community-driven approach.

In order to further assist users in capitalizing on investment opportunities, Gate.io is launching several exclusive events offering high rewards. Over 5,000,000 SOLV tokens, valued in the millions of dollars, will be distributed as part of these campaigns. For more event details, users are encouraged to join Gate.io in fostering the growth of the SOLV ecosystem.

Additionally, the Gate.io Startup SOLV Mining Rewards Program launched on January 15th, 2025, at 20:00 (UTC+8), allowing users to stake GT or USDT and earn SOLV tokens for free. The estimated APYs are as follows: The USDT Newbie Pool offers up to 683.85%, while the GT Pool offers up to 184.71%. The current USDT Pool APY is 82.46%, the USDT Newbie Pool APY is 146.17%, and the current GT Pool APY is 92.10%. The event also offers New User Bonus, offering new users that register on the platform a chance to win $200,000.

Gate.io To Launch SOLV Mining Airdrop After Spot Trading Begins

Gate.io will launch Solv Protocol (SOLV) spot trading on January 17th, 2025, at 18:00 (UTC+8), marking the start of the Million SOLV Mining Airdrop – Phase 2. Users can stake SOLV to earn more SOLV with an estimated APY of up to 876%. To participate, users should log into Gate.io, go to the “Startup Mining” section, and click “Stake Now”.

Additionally, Gate Web3 Startup has listed Solv Protocol (SOLV) and is offering airdrop allocations through a fair lottery system. To participate, users are encouraged to log into the Gate Web3 Wallet, ensure their cross-chain assets exceed $10 USD in value, and join the lucky draw for a chance to win 16,666 SOLV tokens. The larger the wallet balance, the greater the chances of winning a larger airdrop. To enter, users should log into Gate.io, navigate to the “Startup Airdrop” section, and click “Join Now”.

Gate.io will also soon launch a SOLV Trading Competition and a BTC Staking Yield Subsidy Program, offering up to 2,900,000 SOLV in airdrop rewards.

What Is Solv Protocol?

Solv Protocol is focused on creating a Bitcoin-centered financial ecosystem. Through its staking abstraction layer, SolvBTC, and the SolvBTC.LST liquid staking token, the protocol integrates Bitcoin into the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. This integration allows both retail and institutional investors to earn yields while retaining liquidity.

As BTCFi continues to expand Bitcoin’s financial capabilities, it is helping to develop a more advanced financial ecosystem. Gate.io is dedicated to supporting innovations in BTCFi, accelerating ecosystem growth through various initiatives, and empowering high-quality projects to contribute to the broader growth of the industry.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson