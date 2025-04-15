Gate.io Kicks Off World Crypto Trading Competition, Offering Users To Compete For $5M Prize Pool And Ford Mustang GT

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate.io has launched the WCTC S7, introducing new formats, expanded rewards, and interactive elements aimed at delivering a rich and competitive experience for participants worldwide.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io announced that it has launched the seventh season of its World Crypto Trading Competition, a WCTC S7. Positioned as one of the leading trading competitions in the digital asset space, this season introduces refreshed formats, expanded rewards, and a variety of interactive elements aimed at delivering a rich and competitive experience for participants worldwide.

Gate.io has established itself as a notable player in the global cryptocurrency market, now serving over 22 million registered users. Its trading platforms—both spot and futures—are consistently ranked among the top globally, a reflection of the platform’s ongoing focus on user experience, asset security, product innovation, and international growth.

The platform’s efforts in brand development are also notable. In the past two years, Gate.io has formed partnerships with various international sports organizations and, in 2025, it became an official sponsor of Oracle Red Bull Racing in Formula 1. The collaboration draws on shared values of speed, precision, and excellence—traits that naturally align with both racing and trading.

Inspired by this synergy, WCTC S7 incorporates an F1-themed design, highlighting Gate.io’s philosophy of high-speed performance, accuracy, and reliability in the trading arena. This design choice highlights the competitive nature of the event, positioning it as more than just a contest, but as a global showcase of trading skill and strategy.

Early bird registration for the competition opened on April 15th, offering participants a chance to join ahead of the full registration period. With a prize pool of up to $5 million, WCTC S7 features both individual and team-based formats, along with community events such as surprise airdrops. These additions aim to provide multiple opportunities for engagement and reward throughout the competition’s duration.

The competition will run through various stages from April to June 2025, each designed to test different aspects of participants’ trading abilities while maintaining a focus on accessibility and entertainment for users across the globe.

Exploring WCTC S7: Team Challenges, Individual Competitions, And Airdrop Rewards

The team competition in Gate.io’s World Crypto Trading Competition Season 7 (WCTC S7) represents the majority of the prize pool, with up to $4 million allocated for team participants. This segment introduces a two-phase structure, where performance data is reset halfway through the event. This approach offers teams the opportunity to reassess their strategies and compete for top rankings independently in each phase, promoting ongoing engagement and strategy refinement. The team achieving the highest cumulative trading volume across the competition will be awarded a Ford Mustang GT, a prize that serves as both a symbol of achievement and a significant incentive.

The individual portion of the competition makes up the remaining 20% of the prize pool, with a total of $1 million in potential rewards. Rankings are determined by cumulative trading volume. The top 300 participants will receive cash prizes, with amounts increasing according to final placement. Traders who place between 301 and 700 will receive specially curated merchandise bundles, while those ranked from 701 to 1000 will share a $20,000 pool in Futures Vouchers, encouraging widespread participation and recognition across a broader range of skill levels.

Throughout the competition, participants can engage in a variety of airdrop activities designed to guarantee a reward for every entrant. Prizes available through events such as “Hourly Airdrops” and “Super Airdrops” include trading fee rebates, Futures Vouchers, and opportunities to win physical items. These include components of limited-edition products such as the iPhone 16 Pro Max and co-branded gear like jackets and thermal bottles. Participants may also collect exclusive WCTC S7 fragments, which can be exchanged for a portion of a $10,000 Futures Voucher pool, adding an additional layer of engagement to the event.

The structure of WCTC S7 is built to be inclusive, accommodating both individual and team-based competition formats. Whether participants are experienced traders or newcomers to the cryptocurrency space, the competition is accessible to all, with rewards and incentives tailored to a range of skill levels. The guaranteed-reward airdrop system makes it easy for less experienced users to participate meaningfully, while the collectible gameplay and strategic format provide added depth for advanced traders.

WCTC S7 is now in progress and welcomes participants from around the world. The competition offers traders a global stage to test their strategies, compete with some of the best in the industry, and potentially earn a share of the $5 million prize pool. Whether looking to build experience or prove your skills, the event offers an engaging platform to be part of a major global trading tournament.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson