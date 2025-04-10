Gate.io Releases Q1 2025 Transparency Report: 10B In Reserves, 31% Growth In Futures Trading, Over 1K Tokens Listed

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate.io has released its Q1 2025 Transparency Report, showcasing record-breaking core metrics, security infrastructure upgrades, expanded product offerings, and accelerated global strategies.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has released its Q1 2025 Transparency Report, highlighting achievements across various areas of the business. The report reveals record-breaking core metrics, upgrades to security infrastructure, an expansion of product offerings, and an acceleration of global strategies—demonstrating strong growth and a solidified market position.

According to the report, Gate.io continued to lead the industry in Q1 2025, with notable increases in both user growth and trading volume. The platform’s expanding user base emphasizes its strong appeal and consistent growth trajectory.

Futures Trading experienced notable growth, with a surge in the number of traders and trading volume. Futures trading volume saw a quarter-over-quarter increase of approximately 31%. Meanwhile, in Spot Trading, Gate.io expanded its offerings by listing over 200 new tokens, enhancing its competitive advantage in asset selection and listing efficiency, and providing users with a broader range of high-quality investment options.

Gate.io also introduced a new “Refer to Earn” program, leveraging social media and interactive campaigns to boost user acquisition and trading activity, fostering long-term community growth.

Furthermore, in Q1 2025, Gate’s native token, GT, achieved impressive performance, reaching an all-time high of $25.96 on January 25th, marking a 70% increase year-to-date. As the utility and gas token of GateChain, GT supports the platform’s core transaction infrastructure. GT holders also benefit from exclusive rewards, such as LaunchPool airdrops, mining rewards, and staking incentives.

Since its launch in 2019, GateChain has implemented a deflationary burn mechanism for GT, reducing its total supply by approximately 60% from its initial 300 million. This commitment to deflationary tokenomics underscores Gate.io’s dedication to maintaining the value of GT for long-term holders. As of now, a total of 177,089,412.23 GT has been burned, representing a total burn value of around $408,270,578.

Gate.io Prioritizes Security With Total Reserves Exceeding $10B, Upgrades Launchpool, And Lists Over 1,000 Tokens On Gate Pilot

Gate.io continues to prioritize the protection of user assets and information security, taking further steps to improve reserve transparency and platform security. As of January 17th, Gate.io’s total reserves reached $10.328 billion, placing it in the Top 4 globally among cryptocurrency platforms. The reserve ratio stood at 128.58%, surpassing the industry standard of 100%. The platform also reported excess reserves of $2.296 billion, offering additional protection for user funds.

The company has placed a strong emphasis on enhancing its global compliance efforts, including its acquisition of Coin Master, a licensed exchange in Japan, through one of its subsidiaries. This move supports Gate.io’s continued expansion into the Japanese market.

In Q1 2025, Gate.io’s Launchpool (formerly Startup Mining) established itself as a leading platform for new token launches. It supported over 140 projects, including more than 90 free airdrops with a total value exceeding $5.2 million. Additionally, the platform introduced over 70 mining projects, distributing more than $9.2 million in rewards. A new project search function and intelligent strategy filter were also added, allowing users to find optimal mining plans within three minutes. The HODLer Airdrop program lowered its entry threshold to just 1 GT, providing an average annualized return of 43.94%. Reflecting its adaptability, when the trending token TRUMP launched, mining was activated on the same day, with stake volume exceeding $25 million within 24 hours, which generated strong user participation and promoted a mutually beneficial environment between the platform and projects.

Gate Pilot, leveraging its first-mover advantage and continuous innovation in the Meme sector, has solidified its dominant position. In this quarter, Gate Pilot successfully integrated over 10 major public blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Base. Nearly 400 new tokens were listed, bringing the total to over 1,000 tokens. Gate Pilot remains a leader in the industry, offering users a diverse array of investment options. To enhance user experience, the platform launched new features like “Logo Mode” and the Meme Gem Index, which improve users’ ability to identify tokens and trends while reducing barriers to Meme trading.

With its fast listing mechanism, Gate Pilot allowed users to capture several high-yield projects before they hit the market, including top-performing Meme tokens like Kekius (55x), Trump (45x), YZY (46x), and Mubarak (28x). Moreover, the platform partnered with projects such as MemeCity and MemeCore, and actively participated in offline industry events, further strengthening its leadership in the Meme sector.

Gate.io Reports Strong Institutional Business Performance, Infrastructure Upgrades, Growth In Quantitative Investment, And Expanded Global Partnerships

Gate.io’s institutional business saw intensive growth in both trading volume and ecosystem development. The trading volumes in institutional clients’ futures and brokerage business experienced notable increases. By enhancing trading infrastructure and improving market depth, the platform successfully reduced latency by over 50%, which greatly improved trading efficiency for users. Additionally, the liquidity in futures trading improved, and the number of market makers in both spot and futures markets grew.

The company also launched the Fireblocks Off-Exchange solution, offering institutional clients more flexibility in managing their funds. Gate.io further expanded its professional client base through joint marketing initiatives with more than 20 partners, while also strengthening its premium user community. These efforts solidified Gate.io’s position as a leader in the global cryptocurrency industry.

In Q1 2025, Gate.io has also experienced remarkable growth in copy trading, bot strategies, and exchange-traded fund (ETF) products. The launch of the Prometheus automatic risk control system enhanced the safety of copy trading, leading to a 780% increase in spot copy trading volume. The top-performing user achieved an impressive 890x yield, offering users opportunities for substantial returns.

The platform’s robot products, powered by continuous optimization of the Ultra AI strategy and intelligent algorithms, generated over $500 million in cumulative trading revenue for users. The introduction of the BotsLive streaming column and weekly strategy recommendations increased user engagement, with the number of new strategies created rising by 404% quarter-on-quarter, and the number of users creating strategies growing by 193%.

Gate.io’s ETF business also saw strong performance, with the platform supporting over 200 ETF leveraged tokens and maintaining its industry-leading position. By the end of the quarter, ETF trading volume had increased by 40%, and the number of participating users grew by 197%.

In the first quarter of 2025, Gate.io made strides in both global brand expansion and blockchain investment. The platform announced its official sponsorship of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team in Formula 1, marking the beginning of a multi-year strategic partnership. This collaboration not only strengthens the relationship between two industry leaders but also brings blockchain technology from the race track to the global stage, promoting Web3 and digital finance concepts to a wider audience.

Simultaneously, Gate Ventures joined the newly established Morph Venture Capital Collective alliance, further expanding its footprint in blockchain investment. Additionally, Gate Ventures invested $20 million in the BNB Incubation Alliance (BIA), a joint initiative by BNB Chain and Binance Labs. This investment highlights Gate.io’s commitment to advancing the Web3 ecosystem and supporting the next generation of blockchain innovation projects. By providing capital, resources, and networks, Gate.io is actively contributing to the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson