Gate.io Introduces ‘ChainGPT’ On Gate Web3 Tasks, Offering 113,208 CGPT In Rewards For Participants

In Brief Gate.io introduced ChainGPT in its Gate Web3 Tasks section, allowing users to engage with the project and earn airdrop rewards.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io introduced a new project, ChainGPT, in its Gate Web3 Tasks section, allowing users to engage with ChainGPT and earn airdrop rewards.

ChainGPT represents an AI infrastructure focused on creating AI-driven technologies for the Web3, blockchain, and cryptocurrency sectors. Its goal is to enhance the Web3 ecosystem for both retail users and startups by providing AI-powered solutions created for this space. Offering a range of tools from large language models (LLMs) to Web3 AI applications, it aims to support and elevate Web3 operations through AI.

The campaign is currently underway and will conclude at 16:00 UTC on September 25th. It features a prize pool of 113,208 CGPT tokens, valued at approximately $15,000, which will be awarded to the top one hundred users who finish all tasks. Rewards will be allocated to the participating wallets after the event concludes.

In order to join, partakers should follow the project’s social media account and then return to the Gate Web3 Tasks section for validation. They are also required to visit the Buy and Swap webpage and link their Gate Web3 Wallet ETH chain address to buy at minimum $50 worth of CGPT tokens. Verification will be completed once users hold at least $50 worth of CGPT tokens in their Gate Web3 Wallet ETH chain address.

Participants are advised to complete all task verifications to qualify for airdrop rewards. Moreover, users can enhance their chances of receiving the airdrop by subscribing to the Gate Web3 social media account.

Gate.io Introduces PreMint And PreToken Trading For HMSTR Token

Gate.io operates as a centralized cryptocurrency exchange offering a broad variety of digital assets for trading. It supports over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and more than 2,500 trading pairs, making it one of the top exchanges with daily trading volumes surpassing $1.1 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Recently, Gate.io introduced PreMint and PreToken trading for HMSTR, the token associated with the Telegram-based clicker game “Hamster Kombat,” allowing users to participate in early trading and secure their positions before the official token launch on September 26th.

