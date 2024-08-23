Gate.io and Everest Ventures Group Forge Strategic Alliance to Propel Global Web3 Adoption and Market Expansion

In Brief Gate.io and Everest Ventures Group have formed a strategic alliance to promote Web3 technology adoption and facilitate the integration of advanced consumer apps.

Renowned international cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io and top Web3 operating organization Everest Ventures Group (EVG) have forged a strategic alliance. This partnership, which was made public in Panama on August 23rd, promotes the widespread use of Web3 technology and eases the incorporation of advanced consumer apps.

Connecting Global Reach and Innovation

Innovation and access to international markets are combined in the Gate.io and EVG relationship. Gate.io will give EVG’s next-generation initiatives a platform by using its wide distribution channels and active community. Through this partnership, top-notch initiatives from EVG’s ecosystem will be able to debut on Gate.io’s platform and gain access to an amazing 17 million users worldwide.

The CEO and founder of Gate.io, Dr. Lin Han, expressed excitement about the cooperation. He said that working with EVG is in line with their goal of utilizing distributed ledger innovation to the fullest. He underlined their goal of building a robust ecosystem that benefits consumers everywhere. He also said that they are prepared to quicken the development of promising consumer initiatives that have the ability to affect billions of people worldwide.

This opinion was shared by Allen Ng, co-founder and CEO of EVG, who said that Web3 adoption by consumers is at a turning point and that the underlying technologies are now more developed than ever. He continued by saying that Gate.io’s enormous user base will act as a conduit for the introduction of their next-generation consumer goods to a worldwide market.

A Glimpse into the Partners

Since its inception in 2013, Gate.io has emerged as a leading and widely recognized cryptocurrency exchange worldwide. It consistently ranks among the top 10 trading platforms by both volume and liquidity, offering a range of trading options backed by user-verifiable Proof of Reserves. The platform’s ecosystem has expanded with the introduction of new features, such as decentralized finance, analytics and research, investment opportunities, wallet services, and startup incubation, enhancing its offerings.

Established in 2018, Everest Ventures Group is an operational organization focused on Web3 technologies, with the goal of promoting their widespread adoption. With over 300 employees worldwide and its headquarters located in Hong Kong, EVG has created a wide range of products in the gaming and culture, financial, and SocialFi industries. EVG has contributed to several unicorns and ground-breaking Web3 initiatives as an early investor and main adviser.

The partnership between Gate.io and EVG is a big step in the direction of increasing market reach and quickening the adoption of Web3 technologies by consumers worldwide. In the quickly changing world of digital assets, the partnership promises to open up new avenues for development and innovation.

