Gate Charity Supports Al Noor Center In Helping Children With Special Needs In Dubai

In Brief Gate Charity holds a volunteer event at the Al Noor Center in Dubai, aiming to support it through volunteering and donation initiatives.

Philanthropic branch of the cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io, Gate Charity conducted a volunteer initiative at the Al Noor Center for Special Needs in Dubai. This non-profit organization has been dedicated to providing education, care, and training for children with special needs for over forty years. The center serves children with various conditions, including Down’s Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, and Autism, offering essential services to families who may struggle to afford necessary care, even at subsidized rates.

Established in 1981 with only eight children, the Al Noor Center has grown into a vital resource for the Dubai community, offering crucial support to children and their families. Despite its efforts, the subsidized fees cover only 30-40% of the actual operating costs, meaning that the Center relies heavily on community donations and corporate sponsorships to sustain its mission.

Gate Charity aims to support the Al Noor Center through various volunteering and donation initiatives. This collaboration will enable Gate.io employees to actively engage with the center by participating in hands-on activities that directly benefit the students. Furthermore, volunteers will raise awareness about the vital work being done at Al Noor and will have opportunities to assist students in developing skills through vocational training activities such as printing, woodworking, and sewing. Additionally, volunteers can engage in interactive art sessions, collaborating with students to create works of art.

Gate Charity To Host Weekly Corporate Volunteering Events At Al Noor Training Centre, Contributing To Its Mission

The corporate volunteering events are held on weekdays, excluding Fridays, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Special Needs, located in Al Barsha, Dubai. To support this initiative, Gate Charity has donated 7,000 AED, approximately 1,912.56 USDT, with each volunteering session requiring 6-8 participants.

Gate Charity encourages individuals to engage in this cause by volunteering, sponsoring a child’s tuition, or adopting a classroom. Through collaborative efforts, the business community can impact the lives of children with special needs and help Al Noor continue its valuable work. Gate Charity is committed to using its platform to support communities globally and aims to work alongside Al Noor to provide essential care and educational support for children with special needs.

