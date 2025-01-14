Gate 2024 Annual Report: Trading Volume Exceeds $3.8T, Strengthening Top 4 Market Position

To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate.io experienced growth and innovation in 2024, achieving record user numbers and trading volumes through market insights, strategic product development, and a focus on user needs.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io experienced growth and innovation in 2024. Through sharp market insights, strategic product development, and a deep understanding of user needs, the platform achieved record user numbers and trading volumes while actively expanding its ecosystem to support overall development.

According to its public report, Gate.io’s total user base surpassed 20 million, marking a 50% increase, while trading volume reached $3.8 trillion, reflecting a 120% year-on-year rise. Spot trading volume accounted for over $1.8 trillion, and contract trading volume reached $2 trillion, both showing substantial growth. These figures indicate Gate’s expanding global market reach and the popularity of its offerings.

The platform launched 873 new tokens throughout the year, including 437 exclusive first listings, providing users with a wide range of investment opportunities. Gate also performed strongly in regional markets, particularly in Asia and Europe, where both user numbers and trading volumes saw notable increases.

Furthermore, through its Gate Startup initiative, the platform introduced innovative features and distributed airdrops totaling nearly $30 million, bringing the cumulative airdrop value to over $120 million. Gate Token (GT) saw a nearly 300% increase in 2024, reaching an all-time high of $18.667 on January 9th, 2025. These metrics demonstrate Gate’s strong growth trajectory.

Gate.io remained a leader in product innovation throughout 2024, particularly in the Memecoin sector. By launching the Pilot and MemeBox, the platform gained considerable user participation in this emerging market. Since its launch, Pilot has generated over $1 billion in trading volume and listed more than 500 Memecoin projects. The platform also established a $50 million fund to support the expanding Memecoin market.

Additionally, Gate increased its focus on the TON ecosystem. In partnership with Telegram, Gate introduced the Gate Wallet Mini App and Mini App, attracting a growing number of TON ecosystem users. Monthly active users for these apps exceeded 2.55 million and 1.4 million, respectively, strengthening Gate’s position in the Web3 and blockchain space.

The platform also made advancements in quantitative investment. The launch of the Quantitative Fund in April established an industry benchmark, attracting high-net-worth investors with its low-risk, high-return strategy and flexible redemption options. In its first year, the fund achieved an annualized return of over 20%, outperforming the average returns of major platforms.

The USDT-based fund achieved an annualized return of over 40%, while the BTC-based fund reported a 25% return. These impressive outcomes have led to increased institutional investor interest, with spot trading volume rising 4.4 times and contract trading volume growing 1.63 times year-on-year. Broker services also saw a 17-fold increase in trading volume, indicating a growing demand for Gate’s institutional offerings and professional trading solutions.

Gate.io Boasts Reserves Of $9.566B, With Gate Earn Surging 185%

Moreover, in 2024, Gate.io demonstrated strong performance in reserve fund management, providing users with enhanced security. The platform’s total reserves reached $9.566 billion, with a reserve ratio of 123.91%, reflecting a 47.2% increase from the previous audit. Excess reserves reached a record high of $1.846 billion, marking a 68.89% rise and positioning Gate.io as a top performer among major platforms. The reserve ratios for leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum were 124.47% and 128.52%, respectively, surpassing the industry average by 20 percentage points.

Additionally, Gate Entities reinforced its compliance framework, actively engaging in regulatory efforts across various regions. By acquiring Coin Master, Gate expanded its compliance operations in the Asian market. The platform also submitted a MiCA license application through its Malta entity, bolstering its compliance presence in Europe, and acquired Sheer Markets, a licensed institution in Cyprus. Gate Entities completed its VASP registration in Argentina and is pursuing compliance efforts in key global markets, such as Gibraltar, the Bahamas, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Middle East, setting the stage for future global expansion.

Gate.io achieved notable financial milestones, particularly within the Gate Earn product suite. Daily funds in Gate Earn surged by 185%, reaching nearly $2 billion USDT, with over 500,000 new users contributing to a 205% year-on-year growth. The platform supports 832 tokens and offers rewards pools for major cryptocurrencies like USDT, BTC, and ETH, with up to 30% additional returns.

The platform continued to meet the diverse needs of its users, managing 665 projects with a total fund scale of $18 billion. The platform’s innovative products, including on-chain staking, dual-currency investment, and GT mining, enhanced asset management flexibility and expanded investment opportunities.

Gate.io Forms Collaborations With Industry Leaders To Drive Innovation And Growth

The exchange also formed strategic partnerships with key industry players to advance blockchain innovation and ecosystem development. Collaborations included partnerships with Elliptic and Chainalysis to improve compliance and security, a $10 million investment in The Open Network (TON), and a $100 million Web3 innovation fund co-launched with the Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center. Other collaborations focused on developing the Move ecosystem, among other initiatives.

Gate.io strengthened its ties with global cloud providers to enhance performance and security while continuing to invest in Web3 and blockchain innovation. Gate’s efforts in ecosystem development have solidified its leadership in the cryptocurrency space.

In a noteworthy move, it became the official sleeve sponsor for Inter, creating new market opportunities for the crypto sector.

In 2024, Gate.io solidified its leadership in the digital asset trading space, driven by innovation and a diversified ecosystem. With strong growth in trading volume and a thriving portfolio of innovative businesses, Gate maintained strong market competitiveness and industry influence.

Looking to the future, the platform plans to continue driving innovation, expand into emerging markets, and enhance blockchain technology applications. The platform aims to provide users with diverse, high-quality products and services while upholding its commitment to social responsibility and leveraging technology to foster social progress.

Gate.io will collaborate with users and global partners to continually improve products, optimize services, and contribute to the development of a secure, transparent, and open Web3 ecosystem.



