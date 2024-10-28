GAM3S.GG Partners With Arbitrum To Enhance Its Platform And Supercharge Awards

In Brief GAM3S.GG partners with Arbitrum to transition its on-chain infrastructure to the blockchain and jointly host the 2024 GAM3 Awards.

Web3 gaming discovery platform GAM3S.GG announced that it has formed a partnership with Arbitrum, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, which includes both technical integration and event sponsorship. This collaboration represents an important step for GAM3S.GG as it transitions its on-chain infrastructure to the faster and more scalable Arbitrum network while also welcoming Arbitrum as a key sponsor for the third annual GAM3 Awards.

“This integration delivers faster transactions and scalable solutions to all of GAM3S.GG’s users,” said Omar Ghanem, Co-founder and CEO of GAM3S.GG, in a written statement. “We’re also excited to have Arbitrum as one of our key partners for the 2024 GAM3 Awards, where we’ll recognize the best in Web3 gaming across the entire space,” he added.

The migration of infrastructure involves the complete Web3 ecosystem of GAM3S.GG, incorporating token and staking contracts, the platform’s quest engine—which includes capabilities for non-fungible token (NFT) distribution—and the on-chain layer of the Battle Pass system for Season 1. This strategic decision aims to improve the platform’s performance and scalability, providing faster transaction speeds and reduced fees for its expanding user base.

The 2024 GAM3 Awards will be hosted live for the first time in Manila, Philippines, building on last year’s success, which attracted over 450,000 votes from 50,000 live viewers. This year’s event features an expanded format, with more than 70 jury members, 21 categories, and a total prize pool of $5 million.

Arbitrum-Developed Games Shine With 14 Nominations At GAM3 Awards, Ecosystem Recognized for Impact

Games developed on the Arbitrum platform have received 14 nominations across various categories, including notable titles such as The Beacon, nominated for Best Adventure Game, People’s Choice, Best Browser Game, and Best RPG. Furthermore, Pirate Nation was nominated for Game of the Year, Best On-Chain Game, Best Card Game, Best Casual Game, People’s Choice, and Best Browser Game, while AI Arena was nominated for Best Fighting Game and People’s Choice.

In addition, Arbitrum has been recognized in the new “Best Ecosystem” category, highlighting its increasing impact within the Web3 gaming industry. Voting has commenced and will run until November 15th.

“The GAM3SGG team and platform have consistently stood out as leaders in driving Web3 gaming forward in an impactful way,” said Nina Rong, Head of Partnerships at Arbitrum Foundation, in a written statement. “We’re excited to support the growth of their platform on Arbitrum, and we look forward to seeing the questing and battle pass system deepen gamer retention across Web3 games,” she added.

