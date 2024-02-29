Business News Report
February 29, 2024

FTX-Linked Crypto Hedge Fund Rebrands to MNNC Group, Attracts “Mid-Eight-Figure” Investment Post-FTX Collapse

by
Published: February 29, 2024 at 10:08 am Updated: February 29, 2024 at 10:08 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 29, 2024 at 10:08 am

In Brief

MNNC Group, formerly LedgerPrime, raised an undisclosed amount of investment from prior supporters as it reemerged under its new name.

FTX-Linked Crypto Hedge Fund Rebrands to MNNC Group Attracting "Mid-eight-figures" Investment Post-FTX Collapse

Multi-strategy digital-asset hedge fund that was previously part of the now-collapsed company behind cryptocurrency exchange FTX, MNNC Group, raised an undisclosed amount of investment from prior supporters, returning under the new name. 

Formerly known as LedgerPrime and a subsidiary of Ledger Holdings, the fund was acquired by FTX US exchange, owned by FTX, in 2021.

While MNNC Group was unable to attract all of LedgerPrime’s previous investors, it raised a sum in the “mid-eight-figures”, according to Shiliang Tang, general partner and special advisor to MNNC Group. The company introduced its primary quantitative market-neutral strategy fund earlier this year, concluding the month with approximately 4% returns. The anticipated launch for the new directional fund is set for March.

The favourable factors contributing to its success include its track record and the absence of fault with FTX. The company returned all outside capitals in September 2022, following the FTX collapse.

MNNC Group presently has 11 employees, with the majority coming from LedgerPrime, including its Chief Technology Officer, Johannes van Zeijts. The fund is also in the process of recruiting additional personnel as part of its preparations for the launch of its directional strategy and other new strategies.

LedgerPrime’s Evolution and Decay 

LedgerPrime underwent a transformation into a family office for FTX’s trading firm, Alameda Research, in September 2022. Following the bankruptcy declarations by FTX and Alameda Research, LedgerPrime was forced to wind down its operations. At its height, LedgerPrime oversaw total assets reaching up to $400 million, maintaining an annualized return averaging around 40%. 

MNNC Group is not the sole new fund to emerge from LedgerPrime. A former portfolio manager at LedgerPrime, currently leads another cryptocurrency fund named Split Capital.

Amidst the restructuring and rebranding, MNNC Group stands as a resilient force, successfully attracting new investments and forging a new path in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Stake.link Launches Cross-Chain LINK Staking on Arbitrum, Easing Gas Fee Worries

by Victor Dey
February 28, 2024

PLANET Partners with Football Icon Lionel Messi to Unveil ‘Join the PLANET’ RWA on March 1

by Victor Dey
February 28, 2024

Bitcoin Price Skyrockets to $60K Milestone Fueled by Institutional Buying Spree and Halving Hype

by Victor Dey
February 28, 2024

ETH Holders Prefer Layer 2 Solutions Over Traditional Chains in 2024, claims Nansen

by Kumar Gandharv
February 27, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Silence Laboratories Raises $4.1M Funding to Protect Enterprise Data with Cryptographic Multiparty Computation 

by Alisa Davidson
February 29, 2024

SEC Questions Bankrupt Terraform Labs’ $166M Transaction to Lawyers in Court Filing

by Alisa Davidson
February 29, 2024

Coinbase Accounts Show $0 Balance Amidst Bitcoin Rally to $60K, Users Shocked

by Alisa Davidson
February 29, 2024

Morgan Stanley’s Europe Opportunity Fund Files N-1A to Add Language on Investment in Spot Bitcoin ETFs

by Alisa Davidson
February 29, 2024

NFTs & Mining: A Digital Synergy

The rise in usage of the non-fungible tokens has changed the way we see and engage with ...

Know More

AI in Crypto

Explore the ever-evolving realm of artificial intelligence within the cryptocurrency sphere. Discover the transformative impact of AI ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Silence Laboratories Raises $4.1M Funding to Protect Enterprise Data with Cryptographic Multiparty Computation 
Business News Report
Silence Laboratories Raises $4.1M Funding to Protect Enterprise Data with Cryptographic Multiparty Computation 
by Alisa Davidson
February 29, 2024
SEC Questions Bankrupt Terraform Labs’ $166M Transaction to Lawyers in Court Filing
Business News Report
SEC Questions Bankrupt Terraform Labs’ $166M Transaction to Lawyers in Court Filing
by Alisa Davidson
February 29, 2024
Coinbase Accounts Show $0 Balance Amidst Bitcoin Rally to $60K, Users Shocked
Business News Report
Coinbase Accounts Show $0 Balance Amidst Bitcoin Rally to $60K, Users Shocked
by Alisa Davidson
February 29, 2024
Morgan Stanley’s Europe Opportunity Fund Files N-1A to Add Language on Investment in Spot Bitcoin ETFs
Business News Report
Morgan Stanley’s Europe Opportunity Fund Files N-1A to Add Language on Investment in Spot Bitcoin ETFs
by Alisa Davidson
February 29, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.