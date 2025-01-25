From Football to Fintech: LaLiga, Bitget, and Trinity Make Waves

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief This week’s top partnerships span football, fintech, gaming, and crypto, featuring LaLiga & CoinW, Immutable & MetaGravity, TRON & Wintermute, Ripple & Trinity College, WhiteBIT & Misyon Bank, EasyMM & ARGOS, and Bitget & Kaia.

As we near the end of January, all financial actors, small or big, start to execute their visions for the new year, leading to a handful of strategic alliances that are pointed to expand their shares in the market.

Here are the top partnerships that grabbed the headlines this week.

Immutable and MetaGravity’s Gaming Alliance

Immutable, a leading platform in the Web3 gaming space, has joined forces with MetaGravity to integrate the Edge of Chaos universe into its ecosystem. This collaboration sets the stage for the launch of two key games: Edge of Chaos: Dungeons and Edge of Chaos: Apocalypse. These titles will serve as pillars of the Edge of Chaos MMORPG franchise, combining Immutable’s advanced GameFi tools with MetaGravity’s cutting-edge HyperScale Engine to create scalable, high-quality gaming experiences.

Through this partnership, Immutable will provide MetaGravity with tools like Immutable Passport, ensuring smooth interaction with the Web3 in-game economy. Edge of Chaos: Dungeons, a browser-based game, will act as a casual entry point to the ecosystem, while Edge of Chaos: Apocalypse offers players a combat-focused preview of the full MMO experience. By leveraging Immutable’s GameFi stack, players can engage with NFTs and other digital assets seamlessly.

MetaGravity CEO Rashid Mansoor described the collaboration as a “milestone” for online gaming, emphasizing the synergy between Immutable’s infrastructure and their HyperScale Engine to deliver a groundbreaking AAA Web3 title. Robbie Ferguson, Immutable’s President, highlighted their shared vision of redefining gaming by empowering players to “own digital assets” and immerse themselves in high-quality, innovative games.

TRON Expands Strategic Partnership with Wintermute to Enhance Ecosystem Liquidity

The TRON DAO, a frontrunner in decentralized blockchain technology, has strengthened its alliance with the well-known liquidity provider Wintermute. The goal of this new partnership is to improve liquidity and trading inside the TRON ecosystem by utilizing Wintermute’s knowledge of market-making and ecosystem support.

Wintermute will provide comprehensive market coverage across both centralized and decentralized exchanges, ensuring competitive spreads and reducing market volatility. By improving trading efficiency for TRX, TRON’s native token, and supporting key pairs, the partnership seeks to create a more seamless trading experience. Additionally, Wintermute will act as an OTC partner for TRX, USDT, USDD, and other tokens within the TRON network.

The partnership aims to develop the ecosystem, with Wintermute providing market data to create a strong funding model and support the growth of TRON’s DeFi projects.

Moshe Shen, Wintermute’s Business Development and Partnerships Director, described the collaboration as a “natural progression” in the company’s ongoing efforts to integrate with top crypto ecosystems. A TRON spokesperson reinforced this view, highlighting that Wintermute’s expertise in liquidity is establishing “new benchmarks” for accessibility within DeFi.

Together, TRON DAO and Wintermute aim to advance blockchain innovation and provide a more efficient, accessible trading environment for users worldwide.

CoinW and LaLiga Launch Strategic Partnership in Taiwan

The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, CoinW, has formally partnered with the top professional football league in Spain, La Liga, to serve as a regional partner for the markets of Taiwan and Hong Kong. On January 17, a press conference was held at the W Hotel in Taipei to honor the cooperation. LaLiga’s ambassador, the legendary footballer Fernando Morientes, was in attendance.

The event, themed “One League, One Legend,” highlighted the partnership’s goal of uniting the global appeal of LaLiga with blockchain’s transformative capabilities. Attendees included prominent figures such as Michael Sun, LALIGA’s Executive Chairman for Greater China; Nassar Al Achkar, CoinW’s Chief Strategy Officer; and Monika Mlodzianowska, Head of Strategic Partnerships.

CoinW’s Chief Strategy Officer, Nassar Al Achkar, called the partnership a “milestone,” merging the passion of football with the innovative power of blockchain to broaden cryptocurrency access globally. LaLiga’s Executive Director for Greater China, Sergi Torrents, highlighted the league’s dedication to “innovation” and expressed enthusiasm about partnering with a progressive company like CoinW.

The partnership is designed to offer fans exclusive rewards, blockchain education, and thrilling football-themed events, showcasing the potential of blockchain technology to transform sports and enhance fan engagement on a global scale.

EasyMM and ARGOS: Strengthening Crypto Security Through an Innovative Partnership

An industry-leading market maker, EasyMM, has joined forces with an AI-powered identity verification technology, ARGOS, to radically improve the safety of cryptocurrency exchanges in the face of mounting cybersecurity risks. Together, state-of-the-art identity verification and sophisticated market-making procedures fortify the system against hackers.

The partnership was announced in the wake of a $43 million hack at BingX, underscoring the urgent need for robust solutions in the crypto industry. EasyMM brings expertise in stabilizing markets and mitigating security risks, while ARGOS offers AI-driven KYC, AML, and KYB tools with near-perfect accuracy. Together, they aim to enhance user protection and foster trust in digital asset trading.

EasyMM’s security strategies include real-time on-chain data analysis to detect threats, advanced algorithms to prevent price crashes, and actionable insights to protect client assets. By identifying vulnerabilities early, EasyMM helps clients preempt potential losses, reinforcing the industry’s resilience against sophisticated attacks.

ARGOS complements EasyMM by providing global identity verification with 99.996% accuracy, supporting over 2,300 forms of ID from 220+ countries. Its scalable, no-code solution integrates anti-counterfeiting and AML technologies, offering seamless protection against unauthorized access and fraud.

Trinity College and Ripple Unite to Drive Blockchain Research

Trinity College Dublin has joined forces with Ripple to create the Ripple Blockchain Collaboratory, a new research project focused on issues in cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, and financial technology. The project is funded with $200,000 for two years and will be part of Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI). It will take place at the Adapt Research Ireland Centre.

Professor Hitesh Tewari from the School of Computer Science and Statistics is leading a group that will work on improving blockchain research. This includes creating decentralized solutions like social media platforms that protect user privacy. Faculty and graduate students will study new technologies and how they affect finance and technology, especially in Ireland.

The program involves handling an XRP Ledger (XRPL) validator, which is part of Ripple’s independent blockchain system. This lets Trinity help build the global blockchain network. Ripple highlighted that this relationship links the university to advanced autonomous technology, allowing for new ideas and projects in financial technology and more.

The project not only focuses on research but also seeks to involve the local blockchain community by hosting classes, lectures, and conferences to help the public better understand Bitcoin systems. This partnership puts Trinity at the center of blockchain innovation and helps Ireland be seen as a top place for coin development.

WhiteBIT TR Partners with Misyon Bank to Expand Crypto Access in Turkey and Europe

Cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBIT has entered a strategic partnership with Turkish neobank Misyon Bank, aiming to connect Misyon Bank with individual investors across Europe. Under the agreement, WhiteBIT TR will provide liquidity for major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, and AVAX, through Turkey’s first bank-secured crypto asset platform.

Turkey has become a regional leader in cryptocurrency adoption, driven by economic factors like inflation, currency devaluation, and a young, unbanked population. Recent legislative changes, such as a crypto-focused law passed in 2023, are bolstering the country’s regulatory framework, positioning Turkey as a hub for digital asset investments.

WhiteBIT TR Chairman Emre Yetişkin commended Misyon Bank’s pioneering efforts in Turkey’s digital asset sector. Meanwhile, Muhammet Cerit, CEO of MisyonTech, emphasized that this partnership marks a significant step in reaching European investors and highlighted WhiteBIT TR’s speed and security in serving the Turkish market since 2022.

With Turkey’s rising enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, this partnership leverages the nation’s evolving crypto landscape, aiming to bridge the gap between local innovations and global investment opportunities.

Bitget & Kaia Foundation Launching Mini-Dapp Ecosystem on LINE

Bitget has announced a strategic collaboration with the Kaia DLT Foundation to drive the growth of Kaia’s Mini-Dapp ecosystem on LINE Messenger. The partnership focuses on identifying and supporting high-potential Mini-Dapps through incubation, advisory services, market strategies, and listing opportunities.

Kaia blockchain, celebrated for its seamless integration with Web2 platforms like LINE Messenger, has achieved remarkable milestones, including over 2 million active wallets and 13 million transactions. This success underscores its scalability and a strong foundation for fostering decentralized applications.

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen emphasized the importance of bridging Web2 and Web3, highlighting the partnership as a step toward boosting Mini-Dapp innovation and adoption. Similarly, Dr. Sam Seo, Chairman of Kaia DLT Foundation, expressed confidence in Bitget’s ability to elevate the Kaia ecosystem, positioning it as a leader in Web3 innovation.

The Kaia Foundation also launched the Dapp Portal, introducing 30 Mini-Dapps accessible via LINE Messenger, which boasts over 200 million monthly users. This initiative aims to bring decentralized services to a global audience, advancing the mainstream adoption of Web3 technologies.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este