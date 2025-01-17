From Crypto Travel to Sports Betting: The Big Moves by Bybit, PFL, and Forte

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief In January, several crypto companies formed significant partnerships, including PLAY’s collaboration with Forte for Web3 gaming, Bitpanda’s deal with PSG, Ronin Network’s integration with Transak, Mastercard’s crypto expansion to UAE and Kazakhstan, PFL’s crypto betting partnership with Cloudbet, and Bybit’s luxury travel offering with Entravel.

Running high on hope, crypto companies around the world started 2025 with some strong partnerships, and this optimism continues strongly as we approach the last week of January.



So, like every week, it’s not a bad idea to take a look at some exciting partnerships in the crypto sector.

PLAY Partners with Forte to Enhance Web3 Onboarding and Expand Blockchain Access

PLAY, a prominent platform for incorporating Web3 technology into gaming, has joined forces with Forte, a leading provider of blockchain compliance and payment solutions. This strategic partnership is focused on making it easier for creators, developers, and players to engage with blockchain technology in a secure, accessible, and compliant manner.

The partnership aims to ease the training process for newbies to the Web3 space. Utilizing Forte’s legal structure and technical know-how, PLAY plans to provide an easy-to-use experience similar to standard Web2 platforms, making it possible for anyone to start using blockchain, even if they have no prior experience. To make sure that all users can make payments easily and legally, PLAY will also use Forte’s link with Fiant, a registered U.S. company.

Christina Macedo, the CEO and Founder of PLAY, stated that the goal of the partnership is to provide an experience that makes Web3 as accessible and user-friendly as Web2. She emphasized the importance of handling the complexities of compliance and technology, so users can focus on engaging with the space rather than the technicalities.

CEO of Forte, Bela Pandya, said that strong economic frameworks and frictionless payment systems are important for driving the growth of blockchain and Web3. He also said that the partnership aims to remove barriers to entry for new creators and innovators by creating safe and open spaces, which will help make the technology mainstream.

Bitpanda Partners with Paris Saint-Germain to Expand Digital Asset Presence

Bitpanda has become the official premium partner of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for an extended period of time. By forming this partnership, Bitpanda has significantly expanded its sports offerings. This follows the announcement of the company’s prior collaboration with the NFL in September 2024.

As part of the contract, Bitpanda’s logo will be prominently displayed on LED displays and static signage at PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium, home to 48,000 people. The formal start of the collaboration came on January 12 when PSG played AS Saint-Étienne.

Along with its deals with FC Bayern München and the NFL, this partnership makes Bitpanda’s presence in European sports even stronger. The company wants to use its relationships to connect with sports fans around the world and improve its image as a top digital investment platform.

Nicola Ibbetson, who is in charge of PSG’s global partnerships, said that the partnership shows how committed both companies are to new ideas. It also gives them the chance to connect with fans all over the world and improve the future of digital sports interactions.

Ronin Network and Transak Partner to Revolutionize Fiat-to-Crypto and NFT Payments

Ronin Network, a blockchain developed by Sky Mavis with a focus on gaming, has entered a strategic partnership with Transak, a leading platform for fiat-to-crypto conversions. The goal of this collaboration is to simplify access to blockchain transactions, making it easier for gamers and users to navigate the world of NFTs and cryptocurrencies through traditional payment methods.

By integrating Transak’s fiat-to-crypto services, this partnership allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies and NFTs directly using fiat currency, removing the need for users to first acquire crypto tokens. This is made possible by Transak’s advanced NFT Checkout service, now available on Mavis Market, Ronin’s official NFT marketplace. The service allows for seamless digital asset purchases, with minimum transaction amounts as low as $0.01, further enhancing accessibility.

Etienne Gandon, Head of Partnerships at Transak, emphasized that this service is one of the most advanced solutions for fiat-to-NFT transactions available today. He pointed out that NFTs represent more than just digital ownership; they are a tool for fostering trust and social engagement within communities. Gandon also expressed his belief that NFTs will play a significant role in reshaping social identities in the digital space.

Transak’s long-term vision for the collaboration includes further simplification of the gaming experience, such as eliminating the need for players to manage multiple accounts or manually handle gas fees. As the blockchain gaming industry continues to evolve, Transak plans to expand its support to additional blockchains, responding to user needs and expanding the adoption of blockchain and NFT technologies in gaming.

Mastercard Expands Crypto Credential Solution to UAE and Kazakhstan

Mastercard has extended its Crypto Credential solution to the UAE and Kazakhstan, aiming to streamline digital asset transactions by simplifying the process of sending and receiving crypto. By allowing users to transact using aliases instead of complex blockchain addresses, this initiative reduces transaction errors and enhances overall security.

The solution also ensures compliance with regulatory standards, such as the Travel Rule, by exchanging essential metadata between users and verifying recipient details before processing transactions. Mastercard has partnered with regional exchanges and platforms like ATAIX Eurasia, Intebix, and CoinMENA to support these secure and efficient transactions.

While the initial rollout focuses on peer-to-peer transactions, Mastercard plans to expand this solution to cover additional blockchain applications, such as NFTs and ticketing, as market conditions evolve. This expansion is part of a broader effort, with Mastercard’s Crypto Credential already being tested across multiple regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and plans for further availability in the near future.

The Astana Financial Services Authority’s Fintech Division Director noted that collaborating with global players like Mastercard is key to building trust and regulatory consistency in the rapidly growing digital asset market.

PFL Teams Up with Cloudbet for New Crypto Betting Partnership

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has teamed up with Cloudbet, which is a big step forward for the growing trend of crypto betting in MMA. Cloudbet, a well-known online crypto casino and sportsbook, will be the official sports betting partner of the PFL, which fits with the league’s goal to become one of the best MMA organizations in the world.

Starting on January 25, the PFL’s Road to Dubai Champions Series event is where this multi-year deal will begin. By working with Cloudbet, the PFL hopes to increase fan engagement by adding new crypto sports betting options to its already exciting mixed martial arts style.

Damian Willoughby, EVP of Global Partnerships at PFL, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, praising Cloudbet’s industry leadership and cutting-edge products. He highlighted how this partnership aligns with the PFL’s mission of delivering fresh and premium experiences to fans worldwide.

Crypto betting has gained momentum in MMA, with several platforms seeking exposure in the sport. For the PFL, integrating crypto betting into its growth strategy is part of its broader commitment to innovation and disruption within the MMA landscape. James Frewin, the PFL’s International Managing Director, shared that embracing the gaming space reflects their goal of continuously evolving the sport to offer new, exciting experiences for fans.

Bybit and Entravel Join Forces to Offer Exclusive Luxury Travel Deals Through Crypto

Through their partnership with Entravel, a foremost platform for crypto-based hotel bookings, Bybit is able to provide its users with exclusive access to discounted luxury travel. Through this partnership, Bybit customers can book more than one million luxury hotels globally at rates as low as 70% off, courtesy of Entravel’s crypto-focused, members-only program. Bybit users also gain free membership to Entravel, unlocking a world of savings on high-end accommodations.

In addition, customers who pay with the Bybit Card can receive up to 6% cashback on their hotel reservations, which is an even better deal for people who want to use cryptocurrency for their trips. This partnership shows how digital currencies are becoming more commonplace, letting people book their trips easily without having to convert currencies.

As more people integrate bitcoin into their everyday routines, Bybit and Entravel are presenting an innovative method to mix digital assets with luxury travel. Thanks to Bybit’s large user base, this cooperation has the ability to reach people all over the world, providing tourists with a one-of-a-kind chance to have affordable luxury stays. As a pioneer in connecting cryptocurrency with mainstream businesses, Bybit is solidifying its position with this step.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este