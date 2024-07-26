Business News Report Technology
Franklin Templeton Partners With SBI Holdings To Launch Crypto ETF Management Company

Published: July 26, 2024
by Anastasiia O
In Brief

Franklin Templeton forges partnership with SBI Holdings to create a new cryptocurrency ETF management company.

Asset management firm Franklin Templeton announced it has forged a partnership with financial services company SBI Holdings to create a new cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) management company.

The newly formed company is set to provide new investors with an access to a variety of diversified investment options, encompassing cryptocurrency-based ETFs, and introduce newfound capital into the underlying digital assets, potentially contributing to their price appreciation. The new company is set to launch within the year.

Amid heightened volatility in global markets, arising asset classes like digital assets and cryptocurrencies, which have a low correlation with traditional assets as, for example, equities and fixed income, offer opportunities for portfolio diversification. Via this collaboration, the firms intend to enhance access for investors in Japan to a broader range of diversified investment solutions.

As regulations concerning digital assets and ETFs gradually develop in Japan, the new joint venture will create new synergies by utilizing Franklin Templeton’s expertise with tokenized money market funds and digital asset-backed ETFs in the United States. Merged with SBI’s experience as a major player in Japan’s digital asset sector, this partnership will strive to offer new solutions that align with investors’ changing interests and goals in the Japanese market.

Franklin Templeton is a prominent issuer of cryptocurrency ETFs. The company recently introduced its United States spot Ethereum ETF and is also exploring the possibility of launching a spot Solana ETF.

The latest announcement follows the recent launch of spot Ethereum ETFs in the United States, which began trading on July 23rd. These investment products experienced strong trading volume on their third day in the market, though demand has moderated since their initial surge. On Thursday, the cumulative trading volume across the funds was approximately $850 million, compared to over $1.05 billion on Tuesday and more than $950 million on Wednesday.

The ETFs recorded $133.16 million in net outflows on Wednesday, a shift from Tuesday’s $106.78 million in net inflows. According to data from SosoValue, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) saw $326.86 million in net outflows, marking it as the only ether fund to report outflows.

