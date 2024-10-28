en en
News Report Technology
October 28, 2024

Fragmetric Activates Mainnet And Introduces LF(ra)G Campaign To Reward Stakers 

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 28, 2024 at 2:59 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 28, 2024 at 2:59 am

In Brief

Fragmetric has launched its mainnet and introduced the LF(ra)G campaign, enabling users holding fragSOL to participate and earn on-chain F Points.

Fragmetric Activates Mainnet And Introduces LF(ra)G Campaign To Reward Stakers 

Liquid restaking protocol Fragmetric on Solana announced the launch of its mainnet. In celebration, it has introduced an LF(ra)G campaign, allowing anyone holding fragSOL tokens to participate and earn on-chain F Points.

F Points will be distributed in seasonal phases, with the current campaign marking Season 1. Users holding fragSOL can access staking rewards, MEV rewards, NCN rewards, and more by staking their SOL with Fragmetric. Holding fragSOL will automatically accumulate F Points in real-time without additional actions required.

Furthermore, participants who restake through the platform using the Backpack wallet will receive a 1.3× bonus on F Points. This partner boost provides a 30% increase in F Points compared to regular staking, offering participants more earning potential. Meanwhile, Fragmetric’s partner-boost system is designed to provide users with additional rewards and opportunities.

Each season consists of multiple phases, each with specified deposit limits. For Phase 1 of the first season, initial caps are set at 27,000 SOL, 13,500 JitoSOL, and 4,500 mSOL, though these limits may be adjusted during or after the phase. These caps are intended to maintain operational efficiency.

In order to join the campaign, users can visit the Fragmetric application, connect their wallet, navigate to the “Restake” tab, and restake their SOL, JitoSOL, or mSOL to obtain fragSOL.

What Is fragSOL?

fragSOL is Fragmetric’s Solana-native Liquid Restaking Token (LRT), developed to address limitations seen in other LRT solutions. By utilizing Solana’s token extension with transfer hooks, fragSOL can track user balances over time, enabling precise distribution of Node Consensus Node (NCN) rewards based on the duration each user holds the token.

Additionally, Fragmetric introduces the Normalized Token Program, which manages a diverse collection of Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) and establishes specific slashing ratios for each LST to mitigate potential validator slashing risks. This approach sets a new benchmark for restaking functionality on Solana.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

