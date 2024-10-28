Fragmetric Activates Mainnet And Introduces LF(ra)G Campaign To Reward Stakers

In Brief Fragmetric has launched its mainnet and introduced the LF(ra)G campaign, enabling users holding fragSOL to participate and earn on-chain F Points.

Liquid restaking protocol Fragmetric on Solana announced the launch of its mainnet. In celebration, it has introduced an LF(ra)G campaign, allowing anyone holding fragSOL tokens to participate and earn on-chain F Points.

F Points will be distributed in seasonal phases, with the current campaign marking Season 1. Users holding fragSOL can access staking rewards, MEV rewards, NCN rewards, and more by staking their SOL with Fragmetric. Holding fragSOL will automatically accumulate F Points in real-time without additional actions required.

Furthermore, participants who restake through the platform using the Backpack wallet will receive a 1.3× bonus on F Points. This partner boost provides a 30% increase in F Points compared to regular staking, offering participants more earning potential. Meanwhile, Fragmetric’s partner-boost system is designed to provide users with additional rewards and opportunities.

Each season consists of multiple phases, each with specified deposit limits. For Phase 1 of the first season, initial caps are set at 27,000 SOL, 13,500 JitoSOL, and 4,500 mSOL, though these limits may be adjusted during or after the phase. These caps are intended to maintain operational efficiency.

In order to join the campaign, users can visit the Fragmetric application, connect their wallet, navigate to the “Restake” tab, and restake their SOL, JitoSOL, or mSOL to obtain fragSOL.

Welcome to the Fragmetric station.@fragmetric is now LIVE on mainnet.



LF(ra)G Campaign has just begun. pic.twitter.com/XLiAk4AwW5 — Fragmetric (@fragmetric) October 24, 2024

What Is fragSOL?

fragSOL is Fragmetric’s Solana-native Liquid Restaking Token (LRT), developed to address limitations seen in other LRT solutions. By utilizing Solana’s token extension with transfer hooks, fragSOL can track user balances over time, enabling precise distribution of Node Consensus Node (NCN) rewards based on the duration each user holds the token.

Additionally, Fragmetric introduces the Normalized Token Program, which manages a diverse collection of Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) and establishes specific slashing ratios for each LST to mitigate potential validator slashing risks. This approach sets a new benchmark for restaking functionality on Solana.

