Everclear Launches Mainnet, Expands To Solana, And Unveils Zero-Fee Rebalancing Campaign

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Everclear has launched its mainnet, expanded operations to include support for Solana and has introduced a campaign offering zero rebalancing fees for users operating on the top four EVM-compatible chains.

Decentralized network focused on coordinating global liquidity settlement across blockchains, Everclear announced that it has launched its mainnet and expanded its operations to include support for Solana. In conjunction with this development, the protocol has introduced a campaign offering zero rebalancing fees for users operating on the top four Ethereum virtual machine (EVM)-compatible chains.

Functioning as a Layer 2 liquidity marketplace, Everclear matches and nets deposits from different chains, enabling more streamlined and capital-efficient rebalancing. The approach is designed to appeal to various market participants, including Intent Bridges, liquidity Solvers, and centralized exchanges (CEXs), by reducing the cost basis of rebalancing to less than 1.5 basis points in some cases. This in turn can improve profit margins and reduce operational friction.

Everclear also provides access to unique liquidity routes—such as Blast to Ethereum mainnet—and supports a growing number of chains, including new support for Solana-to-Layer 2 rebalancing.

Since its beta phase, Everclear has quickly scaled from supporting 5 EVM-compatible blockchains to 18, with further growth on the horizon. In terms of liquidity volume, the platform has seen a notable increase from $5 million in January to nearly $125 million by March, a 25-fold jump in Q1 alone.

The ecosystem around Everclear continues to expand, with integrations from major DeFi players and cross-chain protocols. Capital optimization platforms such as Tokka, Sprinter, and Aori utilize Everclear to manage liquidity more efficiently. Similarly, protocols like RhinoFi, Router Protocol, and Relay rely on the network for asset rebalancing to reduce slippage and improve capital deployment. Chain abstraction tools like Particle are adopting Everclear for rebalancing, while token projects such as Puffer are using the xERC20 standard to expand across multiple chains without incurring slippage or becoming locked into specific vendors.

Additional integrations with platforms like Hyperlane, Li.Fi, Across, Polymer, Arbitrum, Gelato, Anoma, and Eigen Layer further reflect the growing traction of the Everclear network across the decentralized finance landscape.

In order to support long-term incentives and decentralized governance, Everclear’s native token, CLEAR, will serve as the basis for both protocol utility and community involvement. The Everclear DAO has announced that 75% of all protocol fees will be allocated to quarterly buybacks of CLEAR, with the aim of reinforcing token demand and distributing value to participants within the broader ecosystem.

Everclear is launching Full Mainnet.



Our 6mo beta is now complete!



Today: Solana support, Zero-fees, and Unlimited Rebalancing. pic.twitter.com/ucqeq8tRIy — Everclear (prev Connext) (@EverclearOrg) April 15, 2025

Everclear Expands To Solana, Launches Zero-Fee Rebalancing Campaign To Advance Cross-Chain Liquidity Infrastructure

The recent expansion of Everclear to include Solana represents a key development in the broader effort to create seamless interoperability between major Layer 1 blockchains. This move enhances the ability of liquidity solvers and intent-based protocols to carry out efficient rebalancing operations between Solana and EVM chains, doing so at reduced costs.

Furthermore, as part of this initiative, Everclear has introduced a limited-time zero-fee campaign, allowing users to rebalance WETH and USDC across four EVM chains—Ethereum, Base, Arbitrum, and OP Mainnet—without incurring protocol fees. This campaign is subject to certain thresholds: WETH transactions are capped at 100 tokens per transfer, while USDC rebalances are limited to $50,000 per transaction. These incentives are designed to encourage greater liquidity movement and give users a frictionless experience when navigating the fragmented Layer 2 ecosystem.

At its core, this effort signals Everclear’s longer-term vision for cross-chain infrastructure, where bridging assets between networks should come at no additional cost. According to the team, this vision hinges on their underlying netting technology, which enables offsetting transfers between chains to eliminate the need for costly bridging. The current zero-fee initiative offers a preview of what that future could look like, where rebalancing is not only seamless but economically viable on a large scale—potentially addressing one of the most persistent challenges in multi-chain liquidity coordination.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson