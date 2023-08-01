Etihad Airways Expands its NFT Collection for Travel Rewards

Etihad Airways is set to release the eleventh 3D aircraft model for its NFT collection, called “EY-ZERO1.”

NFT holders will have the possibility to upgrade to Etihad Guest Silver, earn priority check-in, lounge access in Abu Dhabi, extra baggage, extra miles, and get access to exclusive events.


Etihad Airways, one of the UAE’s two major airlines, is set to drop a new exclusive non-fungible token for travel rewards.

The company releases the eleventh 3D aircraft model for its NFT collection, called “EY-ZERO1.” This drop includes newly-released Mission: Impossible-themed Boeing 787 Dreamliner artwork, which is designed after Etihad’s real-life plane. 

Lucky NFT holders will get access to unique real-world and digital rewards. For instance, they will have the possibility to upgrade to Etihad Guest Silver status for 12 months and earn priority check-in, lounge access in Abu Dhabi, extra baggage, and extra miles. More than that, holders will have access to Formula 1 events at Yas Marina Circuit. It’s worth noting that the Etihad Silver Status will be credited to holders’ accounts when they book their first flights. 

In addition, the initiative enables users to earn Guest Miles by staking their Mission: Impossible NFTs. Individuals will be able to spend these miles on flights, upgrades, sports game tickets, and more. The Stake-For-Miles initiative goes live on September 23. NFT holders will also have the possibility to join the Etihad Virtual Club, which grants access to 10% extra miles, fast-tracks to Gold status, and custom Etihad loyalty card designs. 

The collection drops on August 1 on Etihad’s official website. Its total supply is 300 non-fungible tokens, with one NFT going for $350. EY-ZERO1 token holders have discounted access and can mint artwork for $299. 

For this collection, Etihad Airways partnered with Arcube, which assists government organizations and brands in transitioning to web3, and infrastructure provider Crossmint. Notably, Arcube has been the web3 partner of Etihad Airways for over sixteen months and helped develop the upcoming collection and Etihad Horizon Club, an innovative airline loyalty project.

On a side note, UAE’s Etihad Airways released its EY-ZERO1 NFT collection in July 2022. It included ten special liveries with exclusive benefits. 

