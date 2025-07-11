Ethereum Foundation Outlines Path To Full ZK Adoption And Layer 1 zkEVM Deployment

In Brief The Ethereum Foundation has announced plans to transition to full zero-knowledge proof adoption, beginning with L1 zkEVM deployment and optional ZK client support for validators within a year.

A non-profit organization dedicated to the development of the Ethereum blockchain, Ethereum Foundation released a plan detailing Ethereum’s progression toward full adoption of zero-knowledge proofs (ZK), beginning with the implementation of a Layer 1 zkEVM.

According to the Ethereum Foundation, the most efficient and secure approach to deploying a Layer 1 zkEVM involves offering validators the choice to operate clients that, instead of re-executing execution payloads, verify multiple proofs generated by different zkVMs, each validating separate EVM implementations.

Due to the fast verification speed and compact size of these proofs, it is feasible to download and verify several proofs, enabling a defense-in-depth strategy similar to existing client diversity applied to zkVMs. For the initial offchain verification of execution proofs, the protocol only requires a form of pipelining in Glamsterdam to provide additional proving time.

At the outset, only a small number of validators are anticipated to run ZK clients; however, as their security is proven in production environments, and with the Ethereum Foundation investing in formal verification, specification development, audits, and bug bounties, adoption is expected to gradually increase.

Once a supermajority of stake holders are confident in operating ZK clients, the gas limit can be raised to a level that obliges validators with standard hardware to verify proofs rather than re-executing blocks. When all validators are engaged in verifying execution proofs, those same proofs can be utilized by an EXECUTE precompile to support native zk-rollups.

Defining Real-Time Proof Requirements For Ethereum’s Layer 1

The key strength in implementing this plan lies in leveraging the entire zkVM ecosystem to establish Ethereum as the largest ZK application globally. Numerous zkVMs are already validating Ethereum blocks, with regular announcements of performance improvements. To preserve the security, liveness, and censorship-resistance characteristics of Layer 1, the Ethereum Foundation proposes a standardized definition of real-time proving for zkVM developers to pursue.

Regarding proof systems, zkVMs aiming for real-time proving should target 128-bit security, considered the appropriate long-term goal for Ethereum Layer 1. However, an initial minimum of 100-bit security is acceptable to address short-term engineering challenges in reaching the full 128-bit target. Proof sizes should remain below 300KiB and avoid reliance on recursive wrappers that require trusted setups. It is expected that proof systems will achieve 128-bit security by the time ZK clients enter production, with stricter security criteria introduced as proving times improve. Given the current slot time of 12 seconds and a maximum data propagation time across the network of approximately 1.5 seconds, real-time proving is defined as occurring within 10 seconds or less.

It is anticipated that zkVMs will be capable of proving at least 99% of mainnet blocks within this timeframe, with outliers and potential synthetic denial-of-service vectors addressed in future network upgrades.

In order to maintain optimal liveness and censorship resistance, the definition of real-time proving supports “home proving,” encouraging solo stakers who operate validators from home to participate in proving. Although enhanced censorship resistance is expected through enforced transaction inclusion prior to mandatory verification of ZK proofs, home proving remains a critical safeguard. As cloud-based proving is already cost-effective with multi-GPU spot instances, zkVM teams focusing on real-time proving will prioritize optimizing for on-premises setups where resource constraints are more pronounced.

On-premises real-time proving should require a maximum capital expenditure of approximately $100,000 USD, which is comparable to the current stake requirement of around $80,000 USD to run a validator. This cost is expected to decrease over time, even as the gas limit increases. Beyond hardware expenses, energy consumption represents the main limitation for home proving using GPUs. Most residential homes have at least 10kW of power capacity available, with some equipped with circuits designed for high-demand appliances or electric vehicle charging at this capacity. Therefore, real-time proving must be feasible on hardware operating at 10kW or less.

