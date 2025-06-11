Ethereum Foundation Releases ‘Trillion Dollar Security’ Report Identifying Areas For Enhancement In Ethereum’s Growth

In Brief The Ethereum Foundation has launched the “Trillion Dollar Security” initiative to address critical security challenges across six core areas of the Ethereum ecosystem, aiming to strengthen the network for large-scale global adoption and inviting community collaboration to shape its future.

Non-profit organization involved in advancing the Ethereum blockchain, Ethereum Foundation introduced the plan for its Trillion Dollar Security (1TS) initiative. The project emphasizes that in order for Ethereum to progress into its next phase of global adoption, enhancements are still required.

The initiative envisions an environment where billions of individuals can confidently hold over $1,000 on-chain, contributing to a total value in the trillions secured on the Ethereum network. Additionally, it aims for companies, institutions, and governments to be at ease storing over a trillion dollars in a single contract or application, and to conduct transactions of similar magnitude.

The 1TS plan represents a collaborative effort across the ecosystem to elevate Ethereum’s security standards.

Overview Of Current Challenges In Ethereum Ecosystem

The report presents an overview of key findings across six major domains. It examines aspects of user experience that influence the secure handling of private keys, engagement with onchain applications, and the process of signing transactions.

The assessment of smart contract security focuses on the integrity of Ethereum application components and the broader software development lifecycle that shapes them. Infrastructure and cloud security are also addressed, including vulnerabilities in both blockchain-specific and traditional systems that support Ethereum applications, such as Layer 2 solutions, RPC endpoints, and cloud service providers.

The report evaluates the consensus protocol, analyzing the foundational mechanisms that protect the Ethereum blockchain from manipulation or attacks. It further discusses issues related to monitoring, incident response, and mitigation, particularly the difficulties faced in managing breaches, recovering assets, and responding effectively.

Additionally, the report covers the social and governance framework of Ethereum, including its open-source structure, community dynamics, and organizational ecosystem. It concentrates on outlining existing challenges. Subsequent phases will involve prioritizing these issues, identifying appropriate solutions, and engaging the wider ecosystem to implement improvements.

0. Last month we announced the Trillion Dollar Security (1TS) initiative: an ecosystem-wide effort to upgrade Ethereum’s security.



Today we’re releasing the first 1TS report: an overview of the existing security challenges in the Ethereum ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/R1dhY34pDT — Ethereum Foundation (@ethereumfndn) June 10, 2025

Because Ethereum operates as a decentralized network, its security cannot be ensured by any single organization. The various layers of Ethereum’s technology are developed and maintained by a wide array of independent entities worldwide, encompassing components such as wallets, infrastructure, and development tools. Although the 1TS initiative is being coordinated by the Ethereum Foundation, contributions from across the ecosystem are essential to strengthen the platform’s security.

Ethereum Foundation is now welcoming input from the community regarding overlooked issues in Ethereum’s security landscape, perspectives on which areas should be prioritized, and suggestions or potential approaches that could help resolve these identified challenges

