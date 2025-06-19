Bubblemaps Integrates With TON, Enhancing Transparency In Telegram’s Native Blockchain Ecosystem

In Brief Bubblemaps has integrated with The Open Network, providing users with real-time visual analytics and access to Bubblemaps V2 tools to enhance transparency and token activity visibility across the expanding Telegram-linked blockchain ecosystem.

Analytics firm Bubblemaps announced the integration of The Open Network (TON), enabling real-time visual analytics for the fast expanding Web3 ecosystem. Beginning June 19th, users will be able to track token activity across the network, including memecoins and Telegram-native applications, through Bubblemaps’ onchain interface.

This addition brings the total number of networks supported by Bubblemaps V2 to eight. With TON attracting more than 500,000 daily active addresses and increasing interest from Telegram’s extensive user community, the demand for clear and accessible analytics continues to grow.

“TON is a unique case,” said Nicolas Vaiman, CEO of Bubblemaps in a written statement. “It’s not just another chain; it’s backed by one of the largest messaging platforms in the world. The scale is massive, and so is the opportunity for both builders and traders. That’s why we’re bringing Bubblemaps V2 to TON—to help make the network’s activity more accessible and easier to follow for everyone,” he added.

With over 40 million wallets and more than 2 million daily transactions, TON has become one of the largest blockchain networks. Its close integration with Telegram Messenger, which supports thousands of Mini Apps, has embedded it into the daily routines of many cryptocurrency users. However, access to visual on-chain analytics within TON has remained limited.

The integration of Bubblemaps’ InfoFi solution introduces a new layer of interpretability, offering a visual approach to blockchain data. By enabling greater visibility into wallet and token activity—particularly for assets native to Telegram—this development provides both users and developers with clearer insights, enhancing decision-making and overall network transparency.

“Privacy is a right, and transparency builds trust,” said Glenn Brown, VP of Business Development at TON Foundation in a written statement. “These two values aren’t in conflict—they complete each other. As TON grows, tools that let the community understand on-chain activity without compromising user freedom will be key,” he added.

The introduction of Bubblemaps’ services on TON reinforces the company’s role within the evolving InfoFi landscape, where the value of information parallels that of digital assets. As market dynamics increasingly hinge on narrative and visibility, tools that clarify token behavior may offer strategic advantages.

This integration grants TON participants access to Bubblemaps V2 functionalities, such as Magic Nodes, which identify patterns and associations among addresses, and Time Travel, a tool for observing changes in token distribution over time.

By providing visual context to on-chain data, the integration aims to improve transparency and usability across the TON network as its user and token base continues to grow.

