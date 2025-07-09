en en
News Report Technology
July 09, 2025

Akave Cloud Goes Live On Avalanche, Delivering Verifiable Enterprise-Grade Storage For AI, DePIN And SaaS Workloads

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: July 09, 2025 at 10:00 am Updated: July 09, 2025 at 5:35 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: July 09, 2025 at 10:00 am

In Brief

Akave has launched Akave Cloud on Avalanche Layer 1 chain, offering verifiable, smart contract-based storage for AI, DePIN, and SaaS applications with enterprise-grade performance and seamless integration into existing workflows.

Akave Cloud Goes Live On Avalanche, Delivering Verifiable Enterprise-Grade Storage For AI, DePIN And SaaS Workloads

Decentralized storage network Akave announced the launch of Akave Cloud, a decentralized data layer operating on a dedicated Avalanche Layer 1. Designed to meet the needs of decentralized AI applications, Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) systems, and compliance-oriented SaaS platforms, Akave Cloud provides encrypted, programmable, and verifiable storage infrastructure tailored for modern data environments. Distinct from conventional cloud providers, Akave embeds all storage operations—such as uploads, access, and permissions—directly into smart contracts. These interactions are recorded onchain, offering immutable audit trails and full data ownership while maintaining usability and system performance.

The platform is currently being utilized by organizations such as Intuizi, The Defiant, and Heurist.ai. Additionally, Akave Cloud is the first decentralized storage solution to integrate with Snowflake, allowing analytics teams to transition to verifiable decentralized infrastructure without changing their existing workflows or tools.

“What drew us to Avalanche was more than just the technology—it was the alignment,” said Stefaan Vervaet, CEO and Co-Founder of Akave, in a written statement. “Their ecosystem shares our focus on enterprise-grade infrastructure,” he added.

Akave Cloud: Enterprise-Grade Performance Powered By Avalanche

Akave Cloud operates on a dedicated Avalanche Layer 1 chain, leveraging the platform’s EVM compatibility, sub-second transaction finality, and customizable chain architecture. These features are essential for applications that require real-time responsiveness and the ability to manage large-scale data operations. Akave Cloud includes an S3-compatible API to support seamless integration with existing workflows, client-side encryption to ensure complete data ownership, and smart contract-based mechanisms for managing access rights and service-level agreements. Its programmable storage wallets embed logic with the data itself, while a multi-tier design combines a performance-oriented hot-tier on Avalanche with extended cold storage on Filecoin.

In order to support diverse infrastructure needs, Akave provides a hosted deployment model that lowers operational complexity and reduces costs by as much as 80% compared to conventional cloud platforms, all while maintaining the benefits of onchain transparency, traceability, and user control.

As part of its DePIN model, Akave enables individuals to contribute computing, bandwidth, or storage resources and receive rewards in return. Participants may run network nodes to improve system reliability or deploy regional Avalanche Layer 1 chains configured for specific governance or compliance frameworks. Looking ahead, Akave’s development roadmap includes the launch of sovereign data zones—independent Layer 1 chains operated by communities to support localized regulatory and infrastructure requirements—while ensuring continued interoperability and auditability across the network.

Akave Cloud is currently live, and developers as well as enterprises can begin exploring its capabilities through the official platform at akave.cloud.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.