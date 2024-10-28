Drive Innovation and Compete for $3 Million at the Prestigious TON Hackathon by Gate Group

In Brief Gate Group sponsors the TON Ecosystem Hackers League Hackathon, a prestigious blockchain competition with a $3 million prize pool, attracting global developers to boost innovation within the TON ecosystem.

The TON Ecosystem Hackers League Hackathon, sponsored by Gate Group, kicked off on October 5, 2024, and will run until December 20, 2024. Recognized as one of the most prestigious blockchain competitions of the year, this event boasts a $3 million prize pool, drawing top developers from around the globe to boost innovation and development within the TON ecosystem.

Global Developers Compete to Drive Technological Progress

This highly anticipated blockchain competition has attracted developers, tech teams, and entrepreneurs from around the world. Participants will have the opportunity to create innovative projects and compete for a portion of the $3 million prize pool, with the added benefit of potential project incubation and market promotion.

Throughout the event, 19 major cities will host three-day hackathon boot camps that provide technical training and hands-on experience. The top three teams from each boot camp will split a $5,000 prize, with the final winning team announced on December 20th.

Exceptional projects emerging from the Hackathon will receive substantial backing from Gate Ventures. The top three projects will be awarded a total of $20,000, and Gate Ventures will also offer investments of up to $500,000 to outstanding projects. This financial support will enable these initiatives to quickly enter the market and scale their development, further advancing the practical application of blockchain technology.

Gate.io Wallet Mini App and Gate.io Mini App Empower Developers

As the title sponsor, Gate Group will introduce two applications, the Gate.io Wallet Mini App and the Gate.io Mini App, designed to assist developers in efficiently managing and trading crypto assets.

The Gate.io Wallet Mini App, built for the Telegram platform, simplifies the creation, management, and trading of TON assets, enabling developers to easily integrate wallet functionalities, enhance user engagement, and promote the adoption of their projects. Meanwhile, the Gate.io Mini App offers comprehensive crypto services, including spot trading, P2P trading, and quick deposits, while utilizing a task-based incentive system to attract users and broaden the platform’s reach.

Enhanced Rewards and the Task2Earn Program Unlock Innovation Potential

In addition to the $3 million prize pool, the Hackers League provides participants with a platform to showcase and promote their projects. Winning projects will have the opportunity to engage global users through Task2Earn activities via the Gate.io Mini App and Gate.io Wallet Mini App. Participants can also benefit from token airdrops, Gate TonVibe Points, and other rewards.

The Gate TonVibe Points accrued during the event can be converted into Gate.io’s native token, $GT, increasing the real value of participants’ rewards upon meeting specific conditions.

Gate Group is calling on blockchain developers worldwide to take part in this esteemed Hackathon, showcasing their technical skills and creativity to help shape the future of the TON ecosystem. This competition offers developers, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts a platform to demonstrate their talents, win great rewards, and promote Web3 and blockchain toward broader applications!

