DODO Suspends vDODO Token Reward Release and Redemption Fees

In Brief DODO will implement the cancellation of vDODO redemption fees on November 8 at 13:00 and suspend the release of vDODO rewards on January 1, 2024.

The DODO community has recently approved a proposal titled “Temporary Pause of DODO Emissions in vDODO Staking Pool to Mitigate Inflation and Enhance Long-Term Stability,” to halt the release of vDODO tokens in the vDODO staking pool. This decision aims to mitigate inflation and bolster long-term stability within the community.

Accordingly, the community has made the following adjustments: As of November 7, 2023, at 11:59 PM EST, the redemption fee for vDODO will be waived. Additionally, beginning December 31, 2023, at 11:59 PM EST, the community will halt all DODO emissions in the vDODO staking pool.

The community voiced increasing concerns regarding the inflationary effects caused by the current DODO token emissions. They emphasized the pressing need to address these issues promptly, aiming to benefit all stakeholders.

Despite the pause in DODO emissions, the 15% trading fee for DODO buybacks and the subsequent monthly distribution to vDODO holders will remain unchanged.

The team keeps a close watch on market conditions and remains flexible, characteriznig the suspension of emissions as a temporary measure. Any forthcoming changes, such as the potential resumption of emissions or a revised tokenomics model, will be presented to the community for review and approval.

The DODO team has encouraged community members to stay involved, while it navigates the current challenges.

