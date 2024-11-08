Digital Finance Group To Host Meetup At Devcon 2024 Showcasing Emerging Projects

In Brief The “Cultivating the Full Lifecycle: Web3 in Bloom x Starbase Urban Action” meetup will bring developers together on November 14 to showcase their projects and receive feedback from investors and experts.

Blockchain and cryptocurrency investment firm Digital Finance Group announced it has collaborated with Jsquare, Starbase, and ScalingX to host a meetup during this year’s Devcon conference in Bangkok, Thailand. The event aims to explore the full lifecycle of Web3 projects, offering participants practical insights and strategies tailored to each phase of development.

“This event is a unique opportunity for projects to gain invaluable insights and forge connections that can propel their growth,” said James Wo, Founder and CEO of DFG, in a written statement. “We are thrilled to present these projects to a group of professionals who will be able to help them by listening to their ideas and helping them work through inherent challenges they may be facing. We understand the importance of networking and are happy to provide a space where developers can connect and receive first-hand advice from some of the brightest minds in the field,” he added.

Since its founding, DFG has focused on equipping projects with the necessary tools to succeed in the growing Web3 market. The event will include four opening speeches from the hosts, including James Wo, Founder and CEO of DFG, Joanna Liang, Co-founder and CEO of Jsquare, Vivian Meng, Founder of Starbase, and Jayden Wei, Founder of ScalingX.

The event will be split into two parts. The first, titled Web3 Seedling, will showcase high-quality startups and award-winning projects, each presenting to an audience of more than 150 attendees, with 80% of them being C-suite executives. This segment will feature presentations from Hanseek, Memora, and ZeroX Network.

The second part of the event, Web3 Blooming, will bring together industry leaders for two engaging panel discussions featuring representatives from Chainbase, Google Cloud, NEAR Foundation, Gate Ventures, Berachain, TaskOn, Animoca Ventures, and K300 Ventures. These panels will explore key topics such as “Shifting Trends: Technology and Narratives in Web3” and “Southeast Asia Spotlight: Web3 Preferences and Market Insights.” Local leaders from Thailand, including Shogun Mahadumrongkul, Co-Lead of KXVentures, Sanjay Popli, Co-Founder and CEO of Cryptomind Group, and JD Parnaigon, Co-Founder of ContributionDAO, will also participate. The discussions will focus on critical issues like scaling Web3 infrastructure, strategies for global expansion, and the importance of partnerships in the evolving Web3 ecosystem.

The event will take place at the Hansar Bangkok Hotel from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with registration subject to approval by the host.

DFG: A Prominent Player In Blockchain And Crypto Investments

Founded in 2015, DFG is a global player in blockchain and cryptocurrency investments, managing assets worth over $1 billion. Its diverse portfolio covers a wide range of blockchain sectors, including public blockchains, infrastructure, AI, DePIN, CeFi, DeFi, NFTs, and gaming.

DFG’s investments include companies such as Circle, Ledger, Coinlist, ChainSafe, Polkadot, Solana, Render Network, ZetaChain, and more than 100 others, demonstrating its commitment to fostering value within the Web3 ecosystem. With a focus on thorough analytical research and a product-centric approach, the firm identifies, invests in, and supports promising blockchain and Web3 projects globally.

