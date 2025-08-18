DePIN Expo 2025 Secures Strategic Support From peaq To Showcase AI-Integrated, Community-Operated Infrastructure

In Brief DePIN Expo 2025 has secured strategic support from peaq to showcase AI-integrated decentralized infrastructure and community-operated smart networks across multiple industries.

First professional exhibition dedicated to Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), DePIN Expo 2025, announced that it has secured strategic support from peaq, the distributed computing platform driving the human-centric Machine Economy. Representing more than 55 DePIN projects across over 20 industries, peaq will participate in the expo to demonstrate the capabilities and adaptability of community-operated smart infrastructure across multiple sectors.

peaq is advancing the global infrastructure landscape by enabling individuals to own and benefit from the devices, robots, vehicles, and infrastructure they engage with daily. Operating as a permissionless and borderless digital infrastructure for the Machine Economy, peaq has already onboarded more than five million on-chain machines and human users within its first year. Recently, the platform launched the world’s first Machine Economy Free Zone in the UAE, providing a regulatory sandbox for DePIN and Machine Economy initiatives, fostering innovation, and supporting ecosystem growth. This initiative moves peaq closer to its goal of empowering individuals as stakeholders in an economy increasingly driven by automated, AI-powered systems.

Through this collaboration, peaq’s vision will be highlighted at DePIN Expo, focusing on developments in AI-integrated DePIN, decentralized device ownership, and networked infrastructure in robotics and broader industries. The partnership also aims to reinforce Hong Kong’s position as a global center for Web3 and automation, contributing to the creation of a “Web3 version of CES.”

DePIN Expo 2025 will take place at Hong Kong Cyberport on August 27–28, hosted by CGV and DeMall, organized by Web3Labs, MetaEra, and Techub News, and co-hosted by Cyberport.

DePIN Expo 2025 To Unite Global DePIN Leaders, Securing Strategic Support From Hyra Network, Auki, And DPIN

Under the theme “Life, Reimagined with DePIN,” DePIN Expo 2025 will bring together leading global DePIN projects, public blockchain teams, investors, hardware developers, and policymakers to create a comprehensive industry event featuring ecosystem showcases, hands-on interactions, node deployment, industrial collaboration, and urban demonstrations. The expo aims to advance DePIN technology from initial concept validation to widespread implementation.

Recently, DePIN Expo 2025 announced that it has secured strategic support from several prominent organizations, including Hyra Network, a decentralized AI infrastructure protocol, Auki, a decentralized machine perception network, DPIN, a global decentralized GPU computing network, among others.

