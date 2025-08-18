DePIN Expo 2025 Partners With Hyra Network To Highlight Zero-Knowledge AI In Global Infrastructure

In Brief DePIN Expo 2025 will feature strategic support from Hyra Network, showcasing its zero-knowledge AI technology to advance verifiable computing and decentralized infrastructure on a global scale.

World’s first professional exhibition dedicated to Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), DePIN Expo 2025, announced strategic support from Hyra Network, a decentralized AI infrastructure protocol. Hyra Network, recognized for its computational transparency in the DePIN space, will showcase its zero-knowledge proof technology at the event, highlighting how verifiable AI models can be applied to global infrastructure and supporting the autonomous growth and innovation of the DePIN ecosystem.

Hyra Network is a decentralized, verifiable AI infrastructure protocol focused on enabling a sovereign AI future. By leveraging zero-knowledge proofs, the platform ensures cryptographic transparency of AI model outputs, providing trusted computation in a machine intelligence-driven environment. Its distributed network connects global resources to enable decentralized verification of AI results, addressing trust and opacity issues commonly associated with traditional AI systems. As of 2025, Hyra Network has onboarded over 1.2 million KYC-verified users across 205 countries and generated $600,000 in revenue, supporting full transparency from model training to output. The network recently received the “Technology Startup of the Year” award at the 2025 Globee® Awards for Technology, underscoring its global recognition among leading technology innovators.

Through this partnership, Hyra Network’s zero-knowledge AI capabilities will be integrated into DePIN Expo, with a focus on innovations at the intersection of AI and DePIN, verifiable computing, and decentralized network infrastructure. The collaboration also aims to strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a global hub for Web3 and AI, contributing to the creation of a “Web3 version of CES.”

DePIN Expo 2025 will take place at Hong Kong Cyberport on August 27th–28th. The event is hosted by CGV and DeMall, executive hosted by Web3Labs, MetaEra, and Techub News, and co-hosted by Cyberport.

DePIN Expo 2025 Unites Global Innovators To Showcase Decentralized Infrastructure And AI-Driven Machine Perception

DePIN Expo 2025, organized under the theme “Life, Reimagined with DePIN,” will bring together leading global DePIN projects, public blockchain teams, investors, hardware developers, and policymakers to create a comprehensive industry event. The expo will feature ecosystem showcases, hands-on interactions, node deployment, industrial collaboration, and urban demonstrations, aiming to advance DePIN technology from initial validation to widespread implementation.

Recently, DePIN Expo 2025 announced that Auki, a decentralized machine perception network, will participate in the event to present practical applications of machine perception in sectors such as retail, robotics, and smart cities, illustrating how DePIN can function as a foundational “nervous system” for AI in physical environments.

