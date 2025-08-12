Auki Joins DePIN Expo 2025 To Showcase The Future Of Decentralized Infrastructure

In Brief DePIN Expo 2025 will unite global innovators, including Auki and other leading projects, to advance decentralized infrastructure, AI integration, and large-scale industry adoption.

Professional exhibition dedicated to Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), DePIN Expo 2025, announced the receipt of strategic support from Auki, a decentralized machine perception network. Recognized as a pioneer in spatial computing and augmented reality, Auki will present at DePIN Expo 2025 practical applications of machine perception in areas such as retail, robotics, and smart cities, demonstrating how DePIN could serve as the foundational “nervous system” for AI in the physical environment.

Established in 2019, Auki aims to enable digital devices to collaboratively understand the physical world, enhancing the ability of robots and extended reality (XR) devices to effectively assist human activities. This mission contributes to improving civilization’s intercognitive capacity, meaning the ability of humans and AI to think, experience, and solve problems together. At the core of Auki’s work is the posemesh, a decentralized machine perception protocol that facilitates secure exchanges of spatial data and computing resources among devices, creating a shared understanding of the real world. In contrast to conventional systems dependent on GPS, the posemesh employs cost-effective visual markers to deliver high-precision relative positioning. Its network structure incorporates relay nodes, domain data nodes, and reconstruction nodes, which enable 3D scene reconstruction and route optimization. Beyond the protocol itself, Auki develops applications such as Cactus, designed to bring spatial AI capabilities to retail environments, and Gotu, created for indoor navigation. The company also partners with robotics manufacturers including PadBot, Unitree, EngineAI, and Slamtec to foster advancements in retail robotics.

The collaboration will result in a deep integration of Auki’s technology with DePIN Expo, with an emphasis on the convergence of AI and DePIN, spatial computing, and decentralized networks in the contexts of robotics and smart city development. This initiative is expected to contribute to strengthening Hong Kong’s role as a leading global hub for Web3 and augmented reality innovation, with aspirations to create a “Web3 version of CES.”

DePIN Expo 2025 is scheduled to take place at Hong Kong Cyberport on August 27–28. The event is organized by CGV and DeMall, with Web3Labs, MetaEra, and Techub News serving as executive hosts, and Cyberport as a co-host.

Global Leaders Unite At DePIN Expo 2025 To Drive Large-Scale Adoption Of Decentralized Infrastructure Technologies

With the theme “Life, Reimagined with DePIN,” the conference will bring together prominent global DePIN projects, public blockchain teams, investment organizations, hardware producers, and policymakers, forming a comprehensive industry gathering that integrates ecosystem showcases, real-world interaction, node deployment, industrial cooperation, and urban-scale demonstrations. The event is dedicated to advancing DePIN technology from initial concept verification to widespread practical adoption.

In recent updates, the organizers announced the strategic involvement of DPIN, a global decentralized GPU computing network, alongside Alaya AI, a decentralized artificial intelligence data infrastructure initiative, and OORT, a leading provider of decentralized AI data infrastructure. Numerous additional projects have also confirmed official participation in the event.

