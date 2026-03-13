CZ Disputes Forbes’ Net Worth Claims; How Rich Are The Top Crypto Voices?

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Changpeng Zhao remains the wealthiest figure in the cryptocurrency industry, with an estimated net worth of $79–88 billion, highlighting the volatility and complexity of valuing crypto fortunes tied to exchange equity, token holdings, and private investments.

Changpeng, a cryptocurrency exchange founder of Binance, has again raised debate on the subject of wealth in the crypto industry following estimates of his own wealth shared by the financial media houses.

Zhao has also come out to oppose Forbes’s figures, saying the publication’s estimate of the businessman’s true net worth is grossly wrong.

The controversy shows a bigger issue with determining wealth in the crypto industry because fortunes are usually tied to unstable tokens, equity of a private company, and wallets that cannot be priced effectively. Forbes and other financial trackers regularly come up with estimations that often differ based on the assumptions that the holdings and valuations of companies are calculated.

Nevertheless, the majority of the billionaire listings still have Zhao at the very top of the cryptocurrency wealth list, despite his objections to the matter. The real-time billionaire tracker by Forbes estimates that Zhao is worth by 2026 to the tune of about 78.8 billion dollars, which makes the man one of the richest people in the world and the most identifiable person in the crypto scene.

One of the key sources of wealth that Zhao has is the huge amount of money invested in Binance, a company that he established in 2017. This volume quickly made the exchange the largest trading platform in the world by volume, and Zhao had a gigantically large equity exposure to the growth of the industry.

The Complexity of Measuring Crypto Fortunes

Cryptocurrency entrepreneurs find it more difficult to determine their net worth compared to traditional billionaires. In contrast to founders of public companies, whose wealth is pegged on easily quantifiable stock ownerships, many crypto executives possess gigantic chunks of their wealth in tokens, private equity, or early investments, which can experience radically different valuations.

Such dynamics indicate that crypto lists of billionaires may fluctuate quickly with the market conditions. Any major increase in Bitcoin or Ethereum will immediately increase the value of early adopters by billions of dollars, and declines in the market can remove much of these gains in a single event.

In the case of crypto billionaires, analysts reported in early 2026 that tens of billions of dollars of the wealth of crypto billionaires were wiped out in a market correction, which is an indication that their fortune is closely tied to the fluctuation of token prices.

This volatility is one of the reasons why Zhao has doubted the validity of media estimations. The majority of his wealth is associated with Binance equity and the BNB token ecosystem, which are assets that are hard to value accurately without having direct access to internal company information.

Changpeng Zhao

Despite the differences in opinion about the precise figures, it is not a matter of much debate that Zhao is the richest notable figure in the cryptocurrency industry. Depending on the market conditions and the methods of valuation, various estimates estimate his net worth between $79 billion and $88 billion.

Zhao was able to develop Binance to be the largest crypto exchange worldwide in a few years after it was launched. The platform was at its highest, with a few tens of billions of dollars of daily trading volume and hundreds of digital assets.

His professional life has not been left controversy-free. As a component of a multibillion-dollar settlement with the U.S. regulators in 2023, Zhao admitted to violations in connection with anti-money-laundering compliance at Binance. He resigned as CEO and spent four months in prison in 2024 and then returned to the industry as an investor and advisor.

In spite of such failures, Zhao has still not found any peer in the financial impact in the crypto industry.

Brian Armstrong

The other notable figure on the crypto wealth lists is Brian Armstrong, the co-founder and chief executive of Coinbase. The good news of Armstrong has a direct relationship with his shareholders in the publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange.

Armstrong is estimated to be worth between $10 billion and $14 billion, and it is mostly due to the Coinbase shares and crypto holdings.

Coinbase was instrumental in introducing cryptocurrency to financial markets, especially in the US. It was broadly regarded as a landmark event in the crypto industry when the company was listed on Nasdaq in 2021 because it offered institutional investors direct access to one of the largest digital asset platforms.

Source Bitget Research

Armstrong has additionally emerged as one of the most powerful voices in the industry on issues of policy making, where he often calls for more regulated cryptocurrency and the adoption of blockchain technology in mainstream financial services.

Vitalik Buterin

Although the founders of exchanges control most crypto wealth lists, developers have also amassed vast fortunes by being early adopters of blockchain projects. Among the brightest case studies is Vitalik Buterin, who is one of the co-founders of Ethereum.

The net worth of Butterin is estimated to be approximately $1billion to one point four billion dollars, which is heavily reliant on the value of Ether as well as his token holdings.

Source: X

Buterin has not been overly concerned with owning a great deal of personal wealth, unlike many other crypto billionaires. He has donated huge sums of his wealth in cryptocurrency to charity and science.

Ether has had a huge effect on the blockchain world. The network introduced intelligent contracts, introducing decentralized finance, NFTs, and thousands of blockchain applications. This infrastructure has established Butterin as one of the most admired people in the industry, despite his comparatively less fortune in terms of personal wealth than exchange founders.

Justin Sun

The other player that has often featured on the crypto-rich lists is Justin Sun, the founder of the TRON blockchain ecosystem.

It is estimated that Sun has a wealth of approximately $8.5 billion, which comes as a result of his TRON token holdings, Bitcoin holdings, and investments in other crypto ventures.

Sun has established a tradition as one of the most aggressive advertisers in the industry, leveraging high-profile marketing campaigns and acquisitions to continue to increase the TRON ecosystem. He has also made heavy investments over the years in blockchain infrastructure and decentralized finance.

Although the sustainability of his promotion techniques is occasionally challenged by critics, the fact that Sun is making tremendous amounts of money shows that being one of the first movers in the blockchain industry can make one fabulously rich.

Satoshi Nakamoto

The history of crypto wealth cannot be fully discussed without the mention of the most enigmatic personality of the industry, Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous founder of Bitcoin.

Though the identity of Nakamoto is still unknown, blockchain researchers estimate that the inventor earned about one million bitcoins in the initial period of the network. This stash may have a valuation of tens of billions of dollars, depending on the price of Bitcoin, and this would make Nakamoto one of the richest people globally.

Nevertheless, due to the fact that these coins have been left untouched for over a decade, the actual financial position of Nakamoto is a speculation.

The Changing Landscape of Crypto Wealth

This distribution of wealth in the crypto industry is an indication of how the industry has grown over the last ten years. Initial adopters and architects amassed wealth by owning tokens and creating protocols, and subsequent influxes of entrepreneurs amassed wealth by selling and buying, creating infrastructure, and investing in funds.

In the modern world, crypto billionaires tend to have their wealth based on several sources at the same time. These may be token ownership, exchange equity, venture capital, and decentralized finance membership.

The diversification is representative of the growing maturity of the crypto ecosystem, which has grown past its initial concern with the simplicity of peer-to-peer payment.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

