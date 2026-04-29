Brickken Partners With ADI Foundation To Deploy Compliant RWA Tokenization Infrastructure On ADI Chain

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Brickken partners with ADI Foundation to expand institutional tokenization in MENA, integrating issuance infrastructure into ADI Chain for compliant real-world asset management and distribution.

Brickken, a tokenization infrastructure provider for financial institutions, has announced a strategic partnership with the ADI Foundation, the organisation behind ADI Chain, an institutional Layer-2 blockchain designed to support stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets across the MENA region and other emerging markets.

The development comes amid continued growth in the region’s digital asset activity, with industry data indicating that the MENA crypto economy exceeded $60 billion in transaction volume in December 2024, while the United Arab Emirates accounted for more than $56 billion in activity during the 2024–2025 period, driven increasingly by institutional participation.

Under the collaboration, Brickken’s tokenization infrastructure for issuance and lifecycle management will be integrated into the ADI Chain ecosystem. The integration is intended to support the issuance and administration of tokenized financial instruments, including equity, debt, private credit, real estate, funds, and other asset classes for use by governments, institutions, and ecosystem participants.

Institutional Tokenization Framework Expanded Across MENA Markets Through Layer 2 Integration

The partnership is also designed to facilitate compliant asset onboarding processes and enable controlled secondary distribution mechanisms on ADI Chain, extending regulated tokenization infrastructure at institutional scale across the region.

“Regulated tokenization infrastructure is the missing layer between institutional intent and on-chain execution. Brickken brings a proven issuance and lifecycle management stack that financial institutions already trust,” said Andrey Lazorenko, CEO, ADI Foundation in a written statement. “Deploying it on the ADI Chain means governments and institutions across MENA can now move from interest in tokenized assets to actual issuance, on infrastructure built to meet their compliance requirements by design,” he added.

“ADI Chain has made a specific bet: become the settlement infrastructure that regulated institutions in MENA can actually rely on, central bank aligned, dirham backed, built for compliance by design,” said Ludovico Rossi CRO & Co-founder, Brickken in a written statement. “This is precisely the kind of institutional-first vision Brickken looks for when expanding into new markets. This partnership forms part of our expansion strategy in the MENA region, aimed at bringing institutional tokenisation infrastructure to a rapidly evolving area eager for growth,” he added.

The two organisations are expected to coordinate on the onboarding of tokenized assets, including issuance workflows and secondary market distribution under controlled frameworks, combining Brickken’s infrastructure layer with ADI Chain’s Layer 2 architecture developed for regulated financial applications.

The agreement positions both entities within the expanding institutional digital asset landscape in MENA, where increasing adoption of blockchain-based settlement and tokenization systems is contributing to the migration of real-world assets onto on-chain infrastructure.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

