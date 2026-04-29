KuCoin EU Expands Regulatory Compliance Structure In Europe With New Anti-Money Laundering Leadership Team

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief KuCoin EU expands AML and compliance structure under MiCAR with senior appointments, including a new Anti-Money Laundering Officer and deputy roles to strengthen governance, risk controls, and regulatory compliance in Europe.

KuCoin EU, a MiCAR-licensed digital asset platform based in Vienna, has announced the expansion of its anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance structure through new senior appointments, including the designation of a dedicated Anti-Money Laundering Officer (AMLO) and additional deputy roles, as part of a broader regulatory strengthening initiative.

C. Kleinhans has been appointed as Anti-Money Laundering Officer for KuCoin EU. In this capacity, responsibility includes oversight of AML and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CFT) measures as well as sanctions compliance, with a mandate covering the development and implementation of risk-based control frameworks alongside enterprise-wide governance and regulatory coordination.

Prior to this appointment, Kleinhans held multiple senior compliance positions within European banking institutions. These included serving as Head of Compliance, AML/CTF and Sanctions Officer at ICBC Austria Bank GmbH, where the compliance and AML infrastructure was established from the outset. Additional experience includes regional compliance responsibilities at Banco do Brasil AG and senior AML and sanctions functions at Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich Wien AG, with a professional background spanning cross-border regulatory frameworks and financial crime prevention systems.

Expansion Of AML Leadership Team Strengthens Regulatory Oversight And Institutional Expertise

Alongside this appointment, KuCoin EU has expanded its AML leadership team through the addition of Mr. Klinger and Mr. Träxler from Compliance Networks as Deputy Anti-Money Laundering Officers (DAMLOs). Both individuals previously served in regulatory roles at the Austrian Financial Markets Authority (FMA) and later held Chief Compliance Officer positions within international financial institutions, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

In earlier roles, Mr. Klinger also oversaw financial sanctions supervision for the Austrian banking sector during his tenure as Head of Legal at the Austrian National Bank. The expanded structure is presented as part of efforts to reinforce operational compliance capacity and governance scalability.

“At KuCoin EU, compliance is the operating foundation of everything we do. Strengthening our AML leadership and capabilities is a critical step in delivering on our commitment to fully compliant operations in Europe,” said KuCoin EU Managing Director Sabina Liu in a written statement. “As we continue to build our presence under the MiCAR framework, our focus remains on combining strong regulatory standards with a powerful, locally relevant experience for our European users,” she added.

The appointments are positioned within a broader organisational strategy focused on reinforcing compliance leadership through the recruitment of experienced financial services professionals, supporting the platform’s development under the European regulatory framework and its progression toward a fully regulated market presence.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

