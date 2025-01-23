en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
January 23, 2025

Cyvers Detects Suspicious Activity On Phemex Hot Wallets With Potential $37M Loss

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 23, 2025 at 8:48 am Updated: January 23, 2025 at 8:48 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 23, 2025 at 8:48 am

In Brief

Cyvers reports detecting multiple suspicious transactions involving hot wallets belonging to Phemex across several blockchains, while the exchange’s cold wallets remain secure.

​​Phemex Hot Wallets Compromised, $37M Potentially Drained, Cyvers Reports

Real-time security alerts platform Cyvers Alerts reported detecting multiple suspicious transactions involving hot wallets belonging to the cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform Phemex across several blockchains.

According to Cyvers, these suspicious transactions resulted in the transfer of over $29 million worth of digital assets. The affected blockchains included BNB Chain, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, Base, and Arbitrum. Cyvers also observed that the addresses involved in these transactions began swapping the stolen assets for ETH.

Following further analysis, Cyvers expanded its findings to include the Bitcoin and Tron blockchains, potentially increasing the estimated total loss to approximately $37 million.

In response to the attack, Phemex posted an update on the social media platform X, acknowledging the issue and stating that they are currently investigating the incident involving one of their hot wallets. However, Phemex emphasized that its cold wallets remain secure and that users can independently verify the status of these cold wallets in real-time. The platform promised to provide further updates on the situation shortly.

The exchange also temporarily suspended withdrawals while it conducts an emergency inspection.

What Is Phemex?

Phemex specializes in derivatives trading, such as futures and options. Founded in 2019 by former Morgan Stanley executives and based in Singapore, it distinguishes itself through features like low trading fees, deep liquidity pools, and fast order execution speeds under 1 millisecond. The platform emphasizes user experience with features such as intuitive charting tools, a user-friendly wallet interface, and a streamlined registration process. Phemex supports spot trading, contract trading, and margin trading across a broad range of cryptocurrencies.

Phemex boasts a high-performance trading engine capable of processing a large volume of transactions, reportedly handling up to 300,000 transactions per second. The platform supports a diverse selection of cryptocurrencies, with over 250 assets available for trading. It offers a wide range of trading pairs, including over 137 contract trading pairs and 238 spot trading pairs.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bybit Unveils 2025 Vision: A User-Centric Approach to Crypto Innovation

by Alisa Davidson
January 23, 2025

How AI Agents Are Shaping the Future of Work in 2025

by Victoria d'Este
January 23, 2025

BNB Chain Prepares For ‘Red Envelope Carnival’ Launch With $300K And Partner Token Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
January 23, 2025

Io.net And Nexus Partner To Enhance Compute Power For Nexus Network

by Alisa Davidson
January 23, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bybit Unveils 2025 Vision: A User-Centric Approach to Crypto Innovation

by Alisa Davidson
January 23, 2025

BNB Chain Prepares For ‘Red Envelope Carnival’ Launch With $300K And Partner Token Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
January 23, 2025

Io.net And Nexus Partner To Enhance Compute Power For Nexus Network

by Alisa Davidson
January 23, 2025

Smart Contract Wallets Need a Catalyst – Is Gamification the Answer? 

by Gregory Pudovsky
January 23, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Bybit Unveils 2025 Vision: A User-Centric Approach to Crypto Innovation
News Report Technology
Bybit Unveils 2025 Vision: A User-Centric Approach to Crypto Innovation
by Alisa Davidson
January 23, 2025
How AI Agents Are Shaping the Future of Work in 2025
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
How AI Agents Are Shaping the Future of Work in 2025
by Victoria d'Este
January 23, 2025
BNB Chain Prepares For ‘Red Envelope Carnival’ Launch With $300K And Partner Token Rewards
News Report Technology
BNB Chain Prepares For ‘Red Envelope Carnival’ Launch With $300K And Partner Token Rewards
by Alisa Davidson
January 23, 2025
Io.net And Nexus Partner To Enhance Compute Power For Nexus Network
News Report Technology
Io.net And Nexus Partner To Enhance Compute Power For Nexus Network
by Alisa Davidson
January 23, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.